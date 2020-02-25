The compacts are turning electric: The EQA in winter testing and new plug-in hybrids at the Geneva Motor Show

With the Concept EQA at the 2017 IAA International Motor Show in Frankfurt, Mercedes-Benz demonstrated how the EQ strategy can be transferred to the compact class. The production version of the all-electric sibling of the GLA will have its première before the end of the year. Prototypes of the EQA are currently undergoing challenging winter trials in the far north. And Mercedes-Benz will complete the EQ Power family of compacts with additional sporty models featuring the third-generation hybrid powertrain.

The new GLA rounds off the current compact car generation from Mercedes-Benz as the eighth model. An electric-model in the form of EQA will follow before the year is out. Prototypes are currently travelling the snow-covered roads of Sweden. This winter testing sees the engineers paying particular attention to the thermal management of the battery and the interior, and to charging in the cold. Further aspects are driving safety, traction and energy recovery on ice and snow.

At the same time, Mercedes-Benz Cars is expanding its line-up of plug-in hybrids under the EQ Power label and will present additional models with the third-generation hybrid powertrain at the Geneva Motor Show. For the new compact vehicles with EQ Power, (electric) driving pleasure and suitability for everyday use are to the fore.

Transparency for e-mobility

One key aspect of the sustainable business strategy of Daimler AG is electric mobility. With its “Ambition 2039” initiative, Mercedes-Benz is working towards being able to offer a CO2-neutral new car fleet in 19 years’ time. One important aspect of sustainable mobility is transparency. This is why Mercedes-Benz AG is the first premium automotive manufacturer to have had its climate protection objectives scientifically verified by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI). This means that the company is in line with the requirements of the Paris World Climate Accord.

Live online: world premiere of new models from the family of compact plug-in hybrids at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show

The Mercedes-Benz press conference on the first press day, 3 March 2020, begins at 8:30 a.m. (CET) and can be experienced online from various perspectives in full length in the multi-angle live stream on Mercedes me media: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/gims2020. The complete media special for the Geneva 2020 motor show can also be found there.

SOURCE: Daimler