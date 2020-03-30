The all-new Genesis G80 digital world premiere, leading design and luxury-focused technology

The All-new Genesis G80 made its digital world premiere today. It represents both the third generation of the brand’s executive sedan and a decade-plus of mid-luxury leadership from Genesis’ parent company.

“The core of our brand lies within the G80,” said William Lee, Executive Vice President and Global Head of the Genesis Brand. ”This segment represents where we started and we’re pleased that our newest offering achieves a perfect balance of discerning luxury and inspiring performance for our customers.”

A Luxury Competitor, Regarded for Quality, Safety

Since its 2015 launch, Genesis has expanded its presence in the global luxury car market to include the U.S., Canada, Russia, Australia and Middle East in addition to South Korea. Several recent accolades include:

J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS): Genesis ranked #1 in 2020 debut appearance

J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS): Genesis ranked # 1 for two years in a row

IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK +: TSP+ across entire sedan lineup (G70, G80, G90)

Athletic Elegance Elevated

The story of the G80 begins with the brand’s emblem which inspires the crest grille and Quad Lamps, the distinctive face of every Genesis.

“The All-new G80 is the centerpiece of our lineup perfectly weighing athletic and elegant characteristics. This represents the clearest interpretation yet of the Genesis brand identity,” said Sang Yup Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Genesis Design. “Our goal is to offer unique, design-inspired experiences for our customers.”

On the side, the Parabolic Line, which begins at the front Quad Lamp and gradually runs lower to the rear through the top of the door, is inspired by the elegant look of several venerable classic cars. This elegant line is counter-balanced by athletic “power lines” emphasizing the strength of fender volume and the upfitted 20-inch wheels. In addition, the chrome trim beginning from behind the front wheels stretches out along at the bottom of the door, crosses the side sills and swells upwards to the rear, strengthening forward visual motion.

The rear view features a dramatic, tapered look – highlighted by a sloping decklid and rear Quad Lamps which visually link to those in front. Chrome decor at the top of the trunk stretches the full-width repeating the theme of the Genesis emblem, while the dual exhaust finishers reference the Crest Grill design.

The steering wheel and sleek, thin air vents run across the passenger compartment splitting it into the panoramic area above and the control area below. The number of hard buttons and switches was intentionally kept to a minimum, both for aesthetic purposes and ease of use.

In the panoramic area, a heads-up display, a 12.3-inch cluster and a 14.5-inch infotainment system display necessary information while driving.

The control area is equipped with an intuitive suite of interfaces: a Genesis integrated controller for HVAC controls, a rotary-operated electronic shift dial and touch-and-write infotainment system.

G80’s leading interior space has been further developed. Both headroom and legroom were increased by lowering the seating height of the second row, allowing for both more interior room and a more dramatic roofline. Completing the space, the G80 features leather seating, steering wheel surfaces, soft-touch fabrics and coatings as well as open pore wood trim finishes.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Hyundai