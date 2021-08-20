Thailand’s perfect family SUV – new Nissan Terra launches today

Nissan Thailand today proudly launches the new Nissan Terra, the premium SUV upgraded to deliver best-in-class safety, entertainment and luxury versatility for Thai families

BANGKOK, Thailand – Nissan Thailand today proudly launches the new Nissan Terra, the premium SUV upgraded to deliver best-in-class safety, entertainment and luxury versatility for Thai families. From now, Thai customers can test drive and purchase the impressive vehicle, with a starting price from only 1,199,000 THB.

The stylish new Nissan Terra SUV, features a new superior design, enhanced safety and entertainment and a powerful 2.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine. Proudly made in Thailand, the launch reinforces Nissan’s position as the ASEAN manufacturing hub for the brand.

Launched digitally on Nissan’s Facebook page and website, the New Terra celebrated its unveiling with a warm, family-focused launch video featuring Nissan Thailand’s President, Isao Sekiguchi, making a personal delivery of the very first new Nissan Terra to a family in Bangkok.

“The New Nissan Terra is based on in-depth research of Thai family needs. They want the best level of safety, great entertainment to make fun and stress-free trips, and a premium car that can be easily customized for any activity. This was Nissan’s goal. And we are proud to offer it to all Thai families in the new Nissan Terra, available from today,” said Isao Sekiguchi, President of Nissan Thailand.

“This launch focusses on the `real-life’ ways the Nissan Terra services all family members. For example safety technologies providing a full-circle of protection around the car, best-in-class Bose Premium audio system, 11 inch screen with smart TV stick for the kids, and wireless charging, wireless Apple Carplay, Android Auto and Nissan Connect for everyone. Finally the new design inside and out, creates a premium look that is completely functional – in the city, or on upcountry family trips.”

Best Acceleration Performance in Class

The 2.3-liter twin-turbo YS23DDTT diesel engine gives 190 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque, for the best acceleration performance in its class. Plus 7-speed automatic transmission ensuring a smooth yet powerful drive. Its engine supports all types of diesel fuel, including B7, B10 and B20, and offers good fuel economy. In addition to powerful performance, it also features 4×4 (4WD) technology that allows the driver to easily change from two-wheel drive (2H) to four-wheel drive mode with the flick of a rotor switch near the SUV’s center console. Moreover, its upgraded multi-functional D-shape steering wheel and multi-link (5-link) rear suspension, provide excellent balance while turning with heavy loads or taking the vehicle off road.

Best Safety for the Family

The new Terra also provides advanced protection with its state-of-art ‘360 Degree Safety Shield’. Every trip starts with confidence and peace of mind, enabled by technologically advanced safety features. Intelligent Emergency Braking system determines if there is a risk of colliding with a vehicle in front, and will alert the driver and apply light braking. If the driver does not decelerate and collision risk increases, the system will apply automatic emergency braking immediately

Added security offered with Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Around View Monitor (equipped with Moving Object Detection) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Intelligent Driver Alertness serves as another layer of precaution, especially helpful during long distance journeys.

Best in the segment, Intelligent Rear View Mirror displays images from a camera mounted on the rear of the vehicle and provides unobstructed view of the area behind the car. It allows the driver the ability to switch between the LCD monitor and the standard rearview mirror, depending on the driver’s preference.

Outstanding Entertainment for All

Keeping everyone entertained is easy in the new Terra. The best-in-class surround sound system from Bose Premium Audio, features eight specially designed speakers and amplifier. It is also the only SUV in its class equipped with front and side Acoustic Glass, reducing outside noise while delivering the highest quality sound on any journey.

NissanConnect supports smartphone connectivity via Wireless Apple CarPlay (for the first time) and Android Auto*. It offers advanced navigation systems and entertainment applications that keep drivers fully connected via the 9-inch touch screen with WXGA (1024×768) resolution. It also comes with a Voice Recognition system that provides unrivalled travel convenience.

Rear passengers can enjoy a world of online entertainment via the 11-inch screen with HDMI or Smart TV stick connectivity, backed up with the Bose Premium Audio System. All occupants can also simultaneously charge multiple devices with five USB ports (Type A and C) located in the front and center console, second and third rows. For the first time the new Terra has wireless charging technology installed in the front console that provides charging power of up to 15 watts.

Impressive Exterior and Interior Design Upgrades

The SUV’s overall exterior image is robust and impressive, yet with an added level of sophistication. The new Terra was developed in line with Nissan’s ‘unbreakable’ vehicle frame design philosophy that combines durability with sleek and modern design expression. The C-shaped quad LED signature headlamps, have evolved and been interpreted in a new way with four quad LEDs on each side, increasing brightness by up to 34%. The rear of the vehicle was totally redesigned from roof spoiler to its lower bumper, with strong chrome and silver accents adding a hint of luxury and complimenting the premium SUV appearance of its 18-inch alloy rims.

The new Nissan Terra also has a stylish and spacious interior cabin curated for the comfort of all occupants. The seats are more comfortable, with upgrades to the seat cushions and back shapes. The space between the passenger compartment and rear luggage is fully adjustable through its special design that allows for the second and third rows to be reconfigured into a variety of styles. These include theatre style seating, using the auto tumble seats that automatically fold by pressing its one-touch `fold and tumble’ remote switch on the center console. There is also an electronic tailgate with an Auto Lift Gate sensor** for added convenience.

The new Terra is available in four colors: White Pearl, Brilliant Silver, Black Star, and Twilight Gray. There are also special color options available exclusively for VL 2WD, and VL 4WD models, including Coulis Red, and Forged Copper. With two additional luxury interior options; ‘Black and Burgundy’ or ‘Black and Beige’.

SOURCE: Nissan