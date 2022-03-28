Tenneco’s CVSA2/Kinetic suspension answers vehicle buyers’ growing preference for utility and adventure

Leading automotive supplier Tenneco knows consumers are increasingly purchasing light trucks and SUVs equipped with advanced suspension systems that combine impressive on-road handling with exceptional performance and agility in a wide range of off-road environments

Leading automotive supplier Tenneco knows consumers are increasingly purchasing light trucks and SUVs equipped with advanced suspension systems that combine impressive on-road handling with exceptional performance and agility in a wide range of off-road environments. This trend holds true for internal combustion engine (ICE) and battery powered vehicles, providing potential growth opportunities for Tenneco’s Advanced Suspension Technologies (AST) business, which offers an array of semi-active suspension solutions covering virtually all passenger vehicle segments.

According to the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), a growing number of consumers are purchasing vehicles that enable them to combine daily use, utility, and adventure, including off-road driving, or “Overlanding,” where the journey is as much the point as the ultimate destination. In both new vehicle purchases and in the aftermarket, off-road equipment retailers have seen robust demand throughout the pandemic.

Vehicle manufacturers and suspension suppliers such as Tenneco have responded with an array of new off-road-equipped ICE and BEV models. One EV startup recently introduced an off-road-ready electric pickup that offers a 300-mile operating range, 11,000-pound towing capacity and is equipped with Tenneco’s Monroe® Intelligent Suspension (MIS) CVSA2/Kinetic® suspension technology. CVSA2/Kinetic® technology offers exceptional comfort both on and off-road, provides enhanced handling behavior/control during dynamic road events and ensures excellent stability and traction when carrying heavy loads or towing a trailer to take your vehicle through the most demanding off-road terrain. And, unlike many other active suspension systems, CVSA2/Kinetic enables OEMs to reduce vehicle weight and system power requirements, making it ideal for the new generation of BEVs.

CVSA2/Kinetic suspension provides continuously controlled damping along with high roll-control forces without the need of conventional roll bars. As a result, the technology provides significantly better handling for both heavier and taller vehicles, including battery electric SUVs and pickups, among others. CVSA2 technology comprises lightweight semi-active dampers equipped with two externally mounted electro-hydraulic valves that independently control rebound and compression, providing an unmatched ride experience in a variety of driving conditions. The suspension can be adjusted to driver preferences, such as greater comfort for longer trips or tighter control in dynamic driving situations. The Kinetic® roll control system offers excellent handling agility and comfort and delivers exceptional off-road performance. In addition to helping reduce vehicle weight through the elimination of conventional sway bars, the technology decouples single-wheel disturbances, providing better comfort and contact to the road. The Kinetic system has been used in World Rally Car (WRC) and Dakar rallies.

“CVSA2/Kinetic is an ideal response to rising demand for pickups, SUVs, and other vehicles that can operate without compromise in virtually any driving environment,” said Henrik Johansson, vice president and general manager, AST. “As CVSA2/Kinetic-equipped vehicles become more prevalent around the world, they will help change consumers’ perceptions of what they can do and how much enjoyment they can gain in their driving adventures.”

SOURCE: Tenneco