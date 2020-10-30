Tenneco: Limited-edition Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 hyper car to feature Ӧhlins® TTX® 36 ILX shock absorbers

What produces more than 830 horsepower, features a next-generation carbon-fiber monocoque chassis and is equipped with custom-made, two-way adjustable Ӧhlins TTX 36 Advanced Trackday suspension dampers? That would be the newly introduced Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 hyper car, which will be limited to just 40 production units engineered specifically for use on many of the world’s most exclusive racing circuits. Öhlins Racing, a Tenneco business, was selected to provide suspension dampers for this exciting new vehicle.

Developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse and designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile, the Essenza SCV12 combines a naturally aspirated V12 engine, highly efficient body styling that produces greater downforce than a GT3 racecar, and an innovative suspension featuring twin-tube TTX 36 ILX inline damper technology with a proven heritage of success in GT racing. The shocks can be easily adjusted through two external controls in compression and rebound so the driver can dial in the best performance for each track and condition.

“The SCV12 has been described as offering the ‘purest track driving experience’ ever produced by Lamborghini, so it was with great pride that we learned that Öhlins TTX 36 technology had been selected for all 40 units,” said Henrik Johansson, managing director, Ӧhlins Racing.

In addition to a world-class driving experience, Essenza SCV12 buyers will enjoy an all-inclusive ownership package featuring access to several of the world’s premier racing circuits, dedicated services and a new hangar built in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy for the Essenza SV12 club.

SOURCE: Tenneco