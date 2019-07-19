Technology experts from the chemical industry want to reduce CO2 emissions through collaboration

Representatives from 20 international chemical companies, including scientific experts and Chief Technology Officers, attended a collaborative innovation workshop yesterday at BASF in Ludwigshafen at the joint invitation of BASF CEO Martin Brudermüller and the World Economic Forum. With the declared aim of accelerating progress on climate protection, the participants discussed innovative CO2-reduction technologies as well as new collaborative approaches.

“We all want to further significantly reduce CO2 emissions at our plants,” said host Dr. Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors and Chief Technology Officer of BASF SE, in his opening remarks. “To do this, we have to develop and implement groundbreaking technologies. This process can be very time-consuming and we no longer have that much time. The Forum and BASF are hosting the industry to think about how they cooperate and explore ways to accelerate technology development.”

Climate protection is firmly embedded in BASF’s corporate strategy. A central goal of this strategy is to achieve CO2-neutral growth until 2030. To accomplish this, BASF is continuously optimizing existing processes and gradually replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy sources. In addition, BASF wants to develop radically new low-emission production processes to reduce CO2 emissions in a large scale. The company is bundling all this work in an ambitious Carbon Management program, aiming to harmonize climate protection and production growth.

SOURCE: BASF