TE Connectivity to participate in Baird’s 2017 Global Industrial Conference

TE Connectivity Ltd., a world leader in connectivity and sensors, today announced that TE Chief Executive Officer Terrence Curtin will present at Baird’s 2017 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 8, at 8:30 a.m. CT at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago.

A live audio webcast of the conference will be available online. A replay of the webcast will be available for 180 days following the live webcast and can be accessed via the same online link.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.