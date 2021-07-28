Tata Nexon EV all set to electrify Nepal

Tata Motors launches its widely popular Electric SUV – The Nexon EV, in Nepal at NPR 35.99 Lacs

In order to accelerate the adoption of EVs in Nepal, Tata Motors – India’s leading EV manufacturer, in partnership with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., has launched the popular Nexon EV in Nepal at a starting price of NPR 35.99 lacs. The Nexon EV will be available in three variants (XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux) and will come with a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000km (whichever is earlier) on the battery and 3 years 1,25,000 Km (whichever is earlier) on the Vehicle.

Customers can become a part of the priority delivery list by booking this much-appreciated electric SUV at a refundable amount of NPR 25,000 by calling on 16600155777 or by logging on https://www.tatamotors.com.np/tata-nexon-ev/. The vehicles are now on display and have been made available for test drives across the dealer network by Sipradi Trading Pvt.

“Speaking on the launch of the Nexon EV in Nepal, Mr. Mayank Baldi – Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our electric SUV – The Nexon EV in Nepal. Powered with cutting-edge green technology, Ziptron, the Nexon EV elevates the customer experience to an all-new level. With the most aspirational design and features, uncompromised safety, superior driving pleasure, attractive service package, and a fully dedicated charging network, the Nexon EV brings to its customers the most comprehensive ecosystem, ensuring complete peace of mind at lowest cost of ownership. We are confident that our customers will be delighted with the Nexon EV, and we wish them happy memories on behalf of Tata Motors passenger and electric vehicles.”

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr. Siddhartha SJB Rana, Executive Chairman, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our partnership with Tata Motors has constantly grown from strength to strength. The introduction of the Nexon EV marks another milestone in the same. The Nexon EV is uniquely suited to address the aspirations of the Nepalese customers while also promoting hassle free EV adoption. We are excited to be a part of this electrifying journey and will continue bringing the best of the products to our customers in Nepal.”

The Nexon EV comes with stunning design, zippy performance, long-range, fast charging capability, extended battery life, class-leading safety features and convenience of charging with its home installed charging equipment. Launched in January 2020 in India, the product has received a tremendous response and today it is the largest-selling electric SUV in the country capturing over 76.8% (as of Q1 FY22) market share. With more than 4500 families already enjoying the pleasure of driving the Nexon EV, it has proudly become the most awarded electric vehicle in the Indian market with 18 awards in its kitty.

Additionally, Tata Motors will be setting up a complete EV ecosystem and introducing the most successful EV products, along with an attractive service package, warranty on battery, charging infrastructure with state-of-the-art DC chargers at strategic locations across the country and innovative home charging facilities.

SOURCE: Tata Motors