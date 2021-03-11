Tata Motors unveils the Ultra Sleek T-Series range of new-generation, smart trucks

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has unveiled its newest range of intermediate and light commercial trucks (I&LCV), the Ultra Sleek T-Series, designed and engineered to suit contemporary demands of urban transportation. Available in three models – T.6, T.7 and T.9, the all-new Ultra Sleek range is available in varied deck lengths from 10 to 20 feet to adapt to all the required applications. A sleek 1900mm-wide cabin provides superior driver comfort yet swift movement in confined city spaces, and smart features provide for easy manoeuvrability. This new-generation range of future-ready vehicles further endorses Tata Motors well acknowledged ‘Power of 6’ philosophy, of superior vehicle performance, driving comfort, convenience and connectivity, along with safety – all with lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

Launching the Ultra Sleek T-Series range, Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Being the leader in the commercial vehicles domain, Tata Motors has consistently set new benchmarks by introducing smarter, future-ready products and solutions across its various segments. The launch of the Ultra Sleek T-Series range marks a new landmark in urban freight transportation. These trucks are sleeker and smarter enabling faster movement and hence higher utilisation and revenue with more trips. Built on the internationally recognised Ultra platform, the trucks are engineered to cater to a diverse set of applications.”

The Ultra Sleek T-Series range combines futuristic styling with comfort, provides significantly lower Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) levels, ease of movement on congested and narrow roads and a fatigue-free driving experience. The walk-through cabin is rigorously crash-tested for superior safety and comes equipped with adjustable seat height, tilt-and-telescopic power steering, and a dashboard-mounted gear lever. The addition of an in-built music system, USB fast charging port and liberal storage space offers enhanced comfort, while air brakes and parabolic leaf suspension provide better safety and control with clear-lens headlamps and LED tail-lamps improving night visibility.

Affirming its versatility, Ultra Sleek T-Series has variants available in 4-tyre and 6-tyre combinations and varied deck lengths, the range is curated to suit diverse transportation needs. It is equipped to cater to a wide variety of applications, such as transportation of e-commerce products, FMCG, industrial goods, LPG cylinders, and refrigerated containers for transportation of Covid-19 vaccine, pharmaceuticals as well as food items such as eggs, milk and fresh farm produce.

Powered by the future-ready BS6 4SPCR engine, with a 100hp power and a torque rating of 300Nm, the range provides optimum power and best-in-class fuel efficiency. The range is fortified with a strong modular chassis designed for better durability, and radial tyres with low-rolling resistance to further boost the fuel economy.

With Fleet Edge, a next-generation connected vehicle solution, Tata Motors offers telematics to optimise fleet management, with informed decision making. This solution gives fleet owners the vital insights on vehicle diagnostics and driver behaviour, which help in better fleet utilisation. The Fleet Edge solution is relevant and beneficial across varied fleet sizes.

It also comes with an offering of a comprehensive set of fully-built solutions, with multiple advantages like better financing terms, nationwide service warranty, and higher resale value, thus making a much better value proposition, through the life cycle, for its customers.

Adding to these lucrative offerings, the Tata Motors I&LCV range comes with an unmatched warranty of 3 years/3 lakh kilometres. Tata Motors also offers Sampoorna Seva 2.0 and Tata Samarth – the company’s commitment to commercial vehicle driver welfare, uptime guarantee, on-site service and customised annual maintenance and fleet management solutions with each I&LCV Truck.

SOURCE: Tata Motors