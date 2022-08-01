Tata Motors registered total sales of 81,790 units in July 2022, grows by 51% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2022 stood at 81,790 vehicles, compared to 54,119 units during July 2021

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2022 stood at 81,790 vehicles, compared to 54,119 units during July 2021.

Domestic Sales Performance:

CategoryJuly  2022 July  2021Growth
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales78,97851,98152%

Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:

CategoryJuly  2022 July  2021Growth
(Y-o-Y)
M&HCV8,5225,41657%
I&LCV4,4753,35733%
Passenger Carriers3,454825319%
SCV cargo and pickup15,02212,19823%
Total CV Domestic31,47321,79644%
CV Exports2,6812,05231%
Total CV34,15423,84843%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in July 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,012 units, compared to 7,813 units in July 2021.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in July 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,974 units compared to 8,749 units in July 2021.

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:

CategoryJuly  2022 July  2021Growth
(Y-o-Y)
PV ICE43,48329,58147%
PV EV4,022604566%
Total PV Domestic47,50530,18557%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here