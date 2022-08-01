Tata Motors registered total sales of 81,790 units in July 2022, grows by 51% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2022 stood at 81,790 vehicles, compared to 54,119 units during July 2021.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|July 2022
|July 2021
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|78,978
|51,981
|52%
Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|July 2022
|July 2021
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|M&HCV
|8,522
|5,416
|57%
|I&LCV
|4,475
|3,357
|33%
|Passenger Carriers
|3,454
|825
|319%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|15,022
|12,198
|23%
|Total CV Domestic
|31,473
|21,796
|44%
|CV Exports
|2,681
|2,052
|31%
|Total CV
|34,154
|23,848
|43%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in July 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,012 units, compared to 7,813 units in July 2021.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in July 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,974 units compared to 8,749 units in July 2021.
Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|July 2022
|July 2021
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|PV ICE
|43,483
|29,581
|47%
|PV EV
|4,022
|604
|566%
|Total PV Domestic
|47,505
|30,185
|57%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.
SOURCE: Tata Motors