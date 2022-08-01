Tata Motors registered total sales of 81,790 units in July 2022, grows by 51% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2022 stood at 81,790 vehicles, compared to 54,119 units during July 2021

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category July 2022 July 2021 Growth

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 78,978 51,981 52%

Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:

Category July 2022 July 2021 Growth

(Y-o-Y) M&HCV 8,522 5,416 57% I&LCV 4,475 3,357 33% Passenger Carriers 3,454 825 319% SCV cargo and pickup 15,022 12,198 23% Total CV Domestic 31,473 21,796 44% CV Exports 2,681 2,052 31% Total CV 34,154 23,848 43%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in July 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,012 units, compared to 7,813 units in July 2021.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in July 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,974 units compared to 8,749 units in July 2021.

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:

Category July 2022 July 2021 Growth

(Y-o-Y) PV ICE 43,483 29,581 47% PV EV 4,022 604 566% Total PV Domestic 47,505 30,185 57%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors