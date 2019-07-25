Tata Motors Q1FY20 financial results

Tata Motors Group
- China stabilizes, Cash outflows lower,
- Project Charge on track, Turnaround 2.0 delivers
- Q1’20: Revenue 61.5 KCr ; PAT Rs. (-3.7)KCr;
Tata Motors (Standalone incl JO) : ‘Turnaround 2.0’ delivers
- Focus on retail growth, cost reductions and cash
- Market shares gain in MHCV & ILCV over FY19 ( MHCV trucks+30 bps; ILCV trucks +80bps)
- Harrier & Nexon supported the UV market share gain (UV & Vans +40bps)
- Q1’20: Revenue 13.4 KCr (-19.9%); PAT Rs. (97) Cr;
- CV profitability impacted due to adverse mix and negative operating leverage
- PV EBITDA improvement achieved through continued cost reductions and improved product mix ( EBITDA margin up 190 bps y-o-y and 130 bps q-o-q)
- FAME II -Promoting electric infrastructure and electrification of Indian Mobility. TML on the forefront to leverage the opportunity
Jaguar Land Rover: Project Charge on track, China Stabilizes-growth to resume from hereon
- Project Charge on track to achieve £2.5B of cash and profit improvements with £1.7B achieved to date.
- Continued solid response to all-electric Jaguar I-PACE and the new Range Rover Evoque;
- Launched the refreshed Discovery Sport and Jaguar XE
- Q1’20: Revenue £5.1B (-2.8%); PAT £(-0.4)B
- JLR and BMW to collaborate on next-generation Electric Drive Units
- To build three new electrified models at the Castle Bromwich facility in the UK, starting from the next generation all-electric Jaguar XJ
- UK Export Finance (UKEF) to provide a £500m guarantee for a planned £625m loan facility from commercial banks
- Q1’20: Revenue 61.5 KCr (-7.7%); PAT Rs. (-3.7)K Cr
Tata Motors Ltd announced its results for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.
