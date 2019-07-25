Tata Motors Q1FY20 financial results

Key Highlights of the Results: Q1‘20

   July 25, 2019

Tata Motors Group

  • China stabilizes, Cash outflows lower,
  • Project Charge on track, Turnaround 2.0 delivers
  • Q1’20: Revenue 61.5 KCr ; PAT Rs. (-3.7)KCr;

Tata Motors (Standalone incl JO) : ‘Turnaround 2.0’ delivers

  • Focus on retail growth, cost reductions and cash
  • Market shares gain in MHCV & ILCV over FY19 ( MHCV trucks+30 bps; ILCV trucks +80bps)
  • Harrier & Nexon supported the UV market share gain (UV & Vans +40bps)
  • Q1’20: Revenue 13.4 KCr (-19.9%); PAT Rs. (97) Cr;
  • CV profitability impacted due to adverse mix and negative operating leverage
  • PV EBITDA improvement achieved through continued cost reductions and improved product mix ( EBITDA margin up 190 bps y-o-y and 130 bps q-o-q)
  • FAME II -Promoting electric infrastructure and electrification of Indian Mobility. TML on the forefront to leverage the opportunity

Jaguar Land Rover: Project Charge on track, China Stabilizes-growth to resume from hereon

  • Project Charge on track to achieve £2.5B of cash and profit improvements with £1.7B achieved to date.
  • Continued solid response to  all-electric Jaguar I-PACE and the new Range Rover Evoque;
  • Launched the refreshed Discovery Sport and Jaguar XE
  • Q1’20: Revenue £5.1B (-2.8%); PAT £(-0.4)B
  • JLR and BMW to collaborate on next-generation Electric Drive Units
  • To build three new electrified models at the Castle Bromwich facility in the UK, starting from the next generation all-electric Jaguar XJ
  • UK Export Finance (UKEF) to provide a £500m guarantee for a planned £625m loan facility from commercial banks

China stabilizes, Cash outflows lower

  • Project Charge on track, Turnaround 2.0 delivers
  • Q1’20: Revenue 61.5 KCr (-7.7%); PAT Rs. (-3.7)K Cr

Tata Motors Ltd announced its results for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.

Click here to see full release:

SOURCE: Tata Motors

Close
Close