Tata Motors launches e-cargo transport solutions with the all-new Ace EV

Partners with Amazon, BigBasket, Flipkart and their logistics partners for green intra-city deliveries Signs Memorandum of Understanding to deliver 39,000 Ace EVs

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today marked a significant leap forward in its drive towards promoting sustainable mobility with the launch of the all-new, revolutionary Ace EV – the electric version of the ever-popular Ace, exactly 17 years after redefining India’s freight movement. The new Ace EV, India’s most advanced, zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle (SCV), is a green and smart transport solution ready to serve a wide variety of intra-city applications.

Launching the Ace EV, Mr. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors, said, “E-mobility is an idea whose time has come. At Tata Motors, we are moving with speed and scale to lead this change – in passenger cars, commercial vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover. I am delighted today that with the launch of the Ace EV, we are entering a new era of e-cargo mobility. Tata Ace is India’s most successful commercial vehicle ever. It has revolutionised transportation and created millions of successful entrepreneurs over the years. It will further build on this legacy by providing a technologically-advanced, clean and smart mobility solution. I am excited about the electrification of commercial vehicles.”

The new Ace EV, co-developed in rich collaboration with its users and supported by a diligently curated ecosystem, offers a holistic solution for e-cargo mobility. In addition to addressing the core need of timely cost-effective and efficient last-mile deliveries, the Ace EV also serves the future commitment and aspirations of its conscientious customers to achieve net zero carbon footprint.

Tata Motors also announced signing of strategic Memorandum of Understanding with leading e-commerce companies and logistics service providers – Amazon, BigBasket, City Link, DOT, Flipkart, LetsTransport, MoEVing and Yelo EV. This includes delivering 39,000 units of the Ace EV; setting up dedicated Electric Vehicle Support Centres for maximum fleet uptime; deployment of Tata Fleet Edge – the next-gen optimal fleet management solution; and support of Tata UniEVerse, the proven enabling eco-system of relevant Tata Group companies.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “The introduction of the Ace EV marks a major milestone in our journey to deliver zero-emission cargo mobility in India. Building on our experience and success with electric buses, we have designed use-case specific EV solutions for intra-city distribution. These solutions effectively cater to the application needs and deliver a superior value proposition to all stakeholders. We are much encouraged with the support and response received from our e-commerce customers, with whom we begin this journey of zero-emission cargo mobility.”

SOURCE: Tata Motors