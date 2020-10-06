Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 2,02,873 in Q2 FY21

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q2 FY21, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,02,873 nos., lower by 16%, as compared to Q2 FY20.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2 FY21 were at 56,614 nos., lower by 29%, over Q2 FY20.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q2 FY21 were at 1,46,259 nos., lower by 9% as compared to Q2 FY20.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 91,367 vehicles (**JLR number for Q2 FY21 includes CJLR volumes of 17,916 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 18,189 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 73,178 vehicles.

**CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

SOURCE: Tata Motors