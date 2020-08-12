Tata Motors assures customer safety with its new initiative

Tata Motors, India’s leading auto brand, today announced the launch of its new initiative – ‘Sanitised by Tata Motors’ to assure customers about the highest standards of safety being followed in their car dealerships, nationwide.

With this novel initiative, customers will be delivered a fully sanitised new vehicle from the Tata Motors dealerships. Specially designed labels confirming ‘Sanitised by Tata Motors’ will be pasted on the vehicle post sanitisation, and the vehicle will remain untouched by the dealership teams till it’s delivered to the customer. Taking precautionary measures a notch higher, the vehicle key too will be handed over to the customer in a sanitised and box, especially designed to avoid any direct contact of the dealer staff.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “At Tata Motors, safety is the top priority for us, our customers as well as our dealers at all times. Accordingly, we have taken utmost care at all dealerships and service centres to maintain requisite social distancing, minimise physical contact with the vehicles and enhance the levels of sanitisation and hygiene. With ‘The Sanitised by Tata Motors’ initiative, we are further instilling a sense of confidence in our customers, assuring them that they are always safe while engaging with Tata Motors. This will help customers conveniently access our ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs.”

In addition, at all dealerships, discussions with customers are being done virtually using digital tools and any meetings, if necessary, are being conducted with prior appointments and post verification of all requirements. Documents for vehicle insurance and registration are being collected via mail or specially installed drop boxes and vehicle deliveries are being done only after all formalities are completed.

Furthermore, test drives are being offered on demand at the customer’s preferred location. As a practice, only one person drives the vehicle with a dealer staff member sitting in the rear seat to avoid any physical contact. Following every test drive, the vehicle is fully sanitised including replacing protective covers shielding the interiors of the vehicle that come in contact while driving.

To know more, customers can visit/ call the nearest Tata Motors showroom or the website https://cars.tatamotors.com.

SOURCE: Tata Motors