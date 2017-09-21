Tata: The LEVEL NEX of SUVs is here!

Tata Motors today announced its entry into the growing Compact SUV segment with the commercial launch of its new Gen-next lifestyle SUV, the Tata NEXON.

Targeted at the personal car buyers, the Tata NEXON is the 4th product based on the ‘Impact Design’ philosophy. It brings together global and contemporary design with best-in-class technology and features for the ones who would like to express themselves with a unique style of their own. Keeping customers and their aspirations at the heart of the business, the Tata NEXON will deliver an emotional elevation through more individualized experiences in the passenger vehicles market.

With an introductory price of Rs. 5,85,000, ex-showroom Delhi, for the petrol variant and at Rs. 6,85,000, ex-showroom Delhi, for the Diesel variant, the Tata NEXON is the most competitively priced SUV in this segment, with class-leading features. Starting today, the Tata NEXON will be on sale, across 650 Tata Motors authorized sales outlets in India.

Unveiling the Tata NEXON, Mr. Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, said, “Our passenger vehicle market is dynamic. The fast-moving generation has clear preferences in terms of design and style. Catering to this discerning need of our customers, we have consistently pushed the boundaries of automotive engineering by creating new categories of vehicles. The Tata Nexon is the result of our intent to break away from the conventional approach of segmentation in its discreet forms and fulfilling a larger set of milieus. Connecting Aspirations of our customers, with the Tata NEXON, we offer an unparalleled package of style, performance, and innovative features.”

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Mayank Pareek, President- Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Our focus is to introduce products that not only enhance the brand, but simultaneously align well with the rising aspirations of customer segments. As part of the aggressive turnaround strategy, we have renewed focus on filling in product gaps and tapping the white spaces that will emerge. Conceptualised as a lifestyle SUV for young progressive individuals, The NEXON is the culmination of this radical shift in thinking and will further expand Tata Motors’ addressable market.”

The Tata NEXON is a revolutionary design of “Breaking the BOX” with an aerodynamic silhouette. This design element of the car enhances its sporty character and represents the evolution of the SUV design featuring the practicality of an SUV with style of a sports coupe.

Available in four variants – XE, XM, XT, XZ+, the Tata NEXON will come in five exciting colour options – Vermont Red, Moroccan Blue, Seattle Silver, Glasgow Grey and Calgary White and will come with a standard warranty of 75000 kms or 2 years, whichever is earlier.

