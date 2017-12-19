Tata Ace crosses 20 lakh sales milestone

India’s No. 1 mini-truck, the Tata Ace has crossed the important milestone of 20 lakh vehicle sales on road. Over the past 12 years, every 3rd minute, the Tata Ace has given rise to new business, generated employment and inspired entrepreneurship opportunities thus transforming lives in the remotest areas in India. Strategically designed to perform all tasks for the last mile transportation, the Tata Ace continues to remain the byword for reliability and business success among countless small-scale transporters and entrepreneurs in India.

Highlighting the success of this path-breaking innovation, Girish Wagh, Head, Commercial Vehicle Business, Tata Motors said, “It is a moment of great pride and a testimony from our customers that India’s first mini-truck, our small wonder – The Tata Ace celebrates the significant milestone of 20 lakh vehicles on road in just 12 years of its remarkable journey. Leading the market with a 65% market share, the Tata Ace has proven to be the most versatile small commercial vehicle in the industry. From catering to the emerging needs of last mile transportation to upholding the Government’s vision of Swacch Bharat Mission for cleaner India, and contributing to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana by facilitating deliveries of gas cylinders to the households, the Tata Ace with its numerous customized variants has become an integral part of India’s rural and urban development story. We are really pleased at this remarkable feat and extend our heart filled gratitude to all our customers for their continued trust in Tata Motors.”

Introduced in 2005, Tata Ace has successfully pioneered the concept of mini-truck in India. Designed and developed for enhancing customer experience and maximizing revenues of the transport operators, the Tata Ace has always been an all-rounder in this segment, helping the operator elevate their business. The Tata Ace offers superior safety, versatile performance in varied conditions, ease of maintenance, comfort and cost-effectiveness to its customers.

Emerged out of in-depth knowledge and consumer insight, the Tata Ace family of vehicles has been constantly evolving, strategically identifying and filling gaps in the market ahead of its time. The Ace platform has so far produced about 15 offerings, based on Engine type, engine power & body configurations. Today, the Tata Ace family comprises of brands like Ace, Zip, Mega and Mint for SCV cargo and Magic, Mantra and Iris for passenger movement in rural and urban areas. Therefore, for steep and hilly terrains to heavy and dense load over long distances, for better power and better torque to better fuel efficiency and durability, for narrow alleys and crowded bylanes to intercity transportation, for captive applications to voluminous goods – There is a Tata Ace to suit every consumer need. The Tata Ace family will continue to develop and offer innovative solutions to cater to the evolving needs of customers.

Tata Motors has deployed workshops across all the zones to address the rapidly increasing demands of the customers. Expanding deep inroads across the country, Tata Motors currently has over 1800 service points and a workshop on average at every 62 Km. The service and maintenance attributes of the vehicle guarantee peace of mind to its customers. With the largest and strong growing network in place, a continuous slew of upgrades, new launches and specific marketing interventions, Tata Motors continues to be the dominant player and is making strides in the Small Commercial Vehicle Industry.

