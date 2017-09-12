Targeting brake dust: the brake dust particulate filter from MANN+HUMMEL

Braking in city traffic creates significantly more dust than exhaust emissions. Every braking action creates brake dust through friction on the brake disc and brake pads. This mainly comprises particulates and due to the small particle size is harmful to health and the environment. The brake dust contributes considerably towards the pollution caused by particulates in road traffic. More than 90% of the brake dust consists of ultra-fine particles which have a negative effect on human health. A study from the World Health Organization came to the conclusion that 92% of humans live in areas where air pollution is above the permissible level. MANN+HUMMEL has therefore designed a brake dust particulate filter which substantially reduces the particulates which are created during braking.

The brake dust particulate filter from MANN+HUMMEL

After successful tests on the test bench the brake dust particulate filter is now being tested in the “fine dust eater” fleet by MANN+HUMMEL in tests which are close to real driving conditions. The newly developed brake dust particulate filter from MANN+HUMMEL considerably reduces the emission of particulates and as a result less brake dust particulates are able to penetrate the ambient air in traffic. The filter can be adapted to existing installation space in the area of the brake disc. The brake dust particulate filter is suitable for use with all types of drive ranging from electric vehicles to hybrid vehicles and conventional petrol and diesel vehicles.

The robust housing of the filter fitted close to the brake caliper allows the filter to prevent the emission directly at the source of fine dust to the ambient air, in particular in city traffic which is characterized by frequent braking processes. The filter medium which efficiently filters the various particle sizes is made from a material which is resistant to temperature and corrosion. The retention of the fine dust directly at the place where it is created prevents the soiling of alloy rims and to a large extent the tedious removal of the entrenched brake dust – something appreciated by many car drivers.

The brake dust particulate filter from MANN+HUMMEL with its robust design can be implemented in the existing installation space and can also become a colored styling element.

In addition to use in motor cars, the brake dust particulate filter can also be used in commercial vehicles and railway applications. In those applications a large amount of harmful fine dust is produced due to the high weight of those applications and the long braking distance and frequent braking of rolling stock in semi-enclosed spaces such as railway stations.

