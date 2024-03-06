Targa Telematics tops the Berg Insight ranking for fleet management in Europe.

Targa Telematics – one of the leading global players in the field of technologies dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT) and the development of digital solutions and platforms for connected mobility – has been cited by Berg Insight as the largest provider of fleet management solutions in Europe

Targa Telematics – one of the leading global players in the field of technologies dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT) and the development of digital solutions and platforms for connected mobility – has been cited by Berg Insight as the largest provider of fleet management solutions in Europe.

More specifically, in the Fleet Management in Europe report, published by the analytics firm and now in its 18th edition, Targa Telematics ranked first among digital fleet management service providers, with more than 710,000 vehicles managed in Europe, rising by one place relative to the previous year.

Adding these figures to those of Viasat, a company recently acquired by Targa Telematics, the lead over second place opens up considerably, with nearly 900,000 vehicles equipped.

Berg Insight’s analyst highlights that the European fleet management market has entered a period of growth that will last for several years, even if individual markets may experience temporary setbacks as a result of general economic trends. It also predicts that the number of active fleet management systems will grow by 12.4% per year, from 14.8 million units at the end of 2022 to 26.5 million by 2027. On the other hand, the estimated penetration rate of the total population of commercial vehicles and non-privately owned passenger cars increases from 22.1% in 2022 to 37.7% in 2027. Benelux, the United Kingdom, and Ireland remain the most advanced markets in Europe for fleet management solutions, followed by the Nordic countries, France, and Germany.

Targa Telematics’ Fleet Management offering consists of digital solutions that optimize the management of corporate fleets, promoting greater efficiency and safety for both vehicles and personnel, saving resources, and reducing CO2 emissions.

“With our Fleet Management solutions, we help customers pursue their goals of optimizing their fleet and maximizing the residual value of their vehicles,” commented Alberto Falcione – VP Sales at Targa Telematics. “Our constant commitment to the development of cutting-edge services, utilising Machine Learning and AI models that have been refined thanks to the high number of connected vehicles managed with our solutions, has contributed to our continued growth in this sector, as highlighted in the Berg Insight report.”

SOURCE: Targa Telematics