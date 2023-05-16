Targa Telematics finalizes the closing of the acquisition of Viasat Group

Targa Telematics Spa – a tech-company specialized in the development of IoT solutions and digital platforms for connected mobility – has announced the closing of the acquisition of 100% share capital of Viasat Group Spa (“Viasat Group”)

The operation has been finalized – as previously communicated in the press release on the 27th of February 2023 – following the approval from the Antitrust Authority in Italy and in Spain and the authorization by Golden Power in Italy.

This acquisition marks the creation of one of the main global players in the field of IoT and for the development of solutions and digital services for connected mobility. It will be present in eight key European countries: Italy, Portugal, Spain, France, the UK, Belgium, Poland, and Romania, on top of which a company in Chile as well.

Targa Telematics further strengthens its leadership in the Italian market and accelerates its expansion in Europe, bringing its technologies directly to the market to cater to projects at a continental level and beyond.

Amongst these international projects, Targa Telematics will be able to leverage a strong dedicated local support in different countries to serve its clients at its best, which mostly include multinational groups active in the mobility field, as well as in other sectors of the market.

SOURCE: Targa Telematics