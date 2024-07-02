Syensqo and Nio set up joint lab

Collaboration is set to explore material innovation for sustainable automotive applications

Syensqo, a leading global provider of advanced performance materials and chemical solutions, is thrilled to announce the inauguration of a state-of-the-art joint laboratory with Nio Inc., a leader in the premium smart electric vehicle sector. This occasion was marked by an opening ceremony at the new Nio House in Shanghai, in presence of Dr. Ilham Kadri, Chief Executive Officer at Syensqo, and Mr. Bi Lu, Assistant Vice President at Nio.

The collaboration aims to harness the unique strengths of both entities to spearhead the development of novel materials and the exploration of innovative product applications. Nio Inc. stands at the forefront of the smart electric vehicle industry, with its innovations in autonomous driving, digital technologies, and advanced electric powertrains and batteries while Syensqo brings its knowledge in specialty polymer solutions for the automotive and electronics markets. This joint endeavor is poised to propel the integration of cutting-edge materials into the sustainable automotive applications, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the industry. The joint lab collaboration agreement was signed by Dr. Chen Pu, Chief Officer of Asia at Syensqo and Mr. Wang Huizhang, Assistant Vice President at Nio.

“The cooperation between Syensqo and Nio started in 2021, initially focusing on product development for motor and electric control systems. This new joint laboratory will foster closer cooperation and innovation, while improving quality and cost efficiencies, and enhancing our product developing and testing capabilities. Together we will be best positioned to develop advanced solutions for sustainable and smart mobility.” Dr. Chen Pu, Chief Officer of Asia at Syensqo

SOURCE: Syensqo