Syensqo: Ajedium™ PEEK film technology named 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Awards finalist

Showcasing advanced EV solutions at The Battery Show North America 2024

Syensqo, previously part of Solvay Group and a leader in advanced performance materials and chemical solutions, is proud to announce that its innovative Ajedium™ PEEK e-motor slot liners have been named a finalist for the 2025 Automotive News PACE pilot Awards.

Ajedium™ PEEK slot liners will be showcased at The Battery Show North America 2024 from October 8 to 10 in Detroit, Michigan (Booth 6438), where Syensqo will highlight its expertise in next-generation electric vehicle solutions.

With over 20 years of experience in the battery market, Syensqo continues to demonstrate its leadership in specialty polymers, fluorine chemistry, inorganic materials, composites, and metal extraction technologies for cutting-edge next-generation battery solutions, including electrode binders, separator coatings and electrolyte ingredients.

Syensqo also continues to invest in PVDF production capacity all over the world. Solef® polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), a highly non-reactive thermoplastic fluoropolymer, has become the industry standard for high-performance cathode binders, maximizing energy density and extending battery life, even at high voltages. Additionally, Syensqo’s booth will highlight the new Solgain™ PVDF process technology, which enables cost-efficient dry cathode production while eliminating hazardous solvents.

Further technology and products on display from Syensqo’s portfolio of advanced solutions for battery manufacturers will include LiFSI lithium salts, new Energain® fluorinated solvents for high-voltage electrolyte and Cyanex® metal extractants as well as weight-saving specialty polymers, such as Ryton® polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), and Evolite® thermoplastic composites for battery pack components and enclosures.

Ajedium™ and Solgain™ are trademarks of Syensqo.

Solef®, Amodel,®, Energain®, Cyanix®, Ryton® and Evolite® are registered trademarks of Syensqo.

