Suzuki January 2018 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production

January 2018 (units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Japan production 80,636 102.1% Up for the thirteenth consecutive month Overseas production 208,697 102.9% Up for the thirteenth consecutive month Global production 289,333 102.7% Up for the thirteenth consecutive month

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

January 2018 key points

Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for domestic market.

Overseas production volume became the highest ever for January owing to increase in countries including India and Pakistan.

Global production volume became the highest ever for January owing to increase in both Japan and overseas production.

Japan sales

January 2018 (units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Minivehicles 43,741 105.7% Up for the fourteenth consecutive month Standard and small vehicles 9,654 104.3% Up for the fifth consecutive month Total 53,395 105.4% Up for the fifteenth consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

January 2018 key points

Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the WagonR and the all-new Spacia.

Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for January owing to launch of the new XBEE.

The total Japan sales of minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales increased year-on-year.

Exports

January 2018 (units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Exports 9,917 97.5% Down for the first time in four months

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

January 2018 key point

Overall exports decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to markets including Europe.

