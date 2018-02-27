Suzuki January 2018 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production
|January 2018 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Japan production
|80,636
|102.1%
|Up for the thirteenth consecutive month
|Overseas production
|208,697
|102.9%
|Up for the thirteenth consecutive month
|Global production
|289,333
|102.7%
|Up for the thirteenth consecutive month
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
January 2018 key points
- Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for domestic market.
- Overseas production volume became the highest ever for January owing to increase in countries including India and Pakistan.
- Global production volume became the highest ever for January owing to increase in both Japan and overseas production.
Japan sales
|January 2018 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Minivehicles
|43,741
|105.7%
|Up for the fourteenth consecutive month
|Standard and small vehicles
|9,654
|104.3%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|Total
|53,395
|105.4%
|Up for the fifteenth consecutive month
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
January 2018 key points
- Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the WagonR and the all-new Spacia.
- Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for January owing to launch of the new XBEE.
- The total Japan sales of minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales increased year-on-year.
Exports
|January 2018 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Exports
|9,917
|97.5%
|Down for the first time in four months
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
January 2018 key point
- Overall exports decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to markets including Europe.