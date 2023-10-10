Suzuki cooperates for the manufacturing of flying cars in Iwata, Shizuoka

Concludes Manufacturing Cooperation Contract with SkyDrive

Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter “Suzuki”) has concluded a Manufacturing Cooperation Contract with SkyDrive Inc. (headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture; Tomohiro Fukuzawa, CEO and Representative Director; hereinafter “SkyDrive”), for the manufacturing of “flying cars”.

SkyDrive has established a 100% owned subsidiary Sky Works Inc. (Nobuo Kishi, President) to manufacture “flying cars”. The company will utilize a plant owned by the Suzuki Group in Iwata City, Shizuoka Prefecture, and aim to start the manufacturing of “SKYDRIVE (SD-05 type)” around spring of 2024.

SOURCE: Suzuki