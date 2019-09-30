Suzuki announces exhibits for the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019

Suzuki Motor Corporation announces its exhibits for the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 (organised by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association), which will be held from 24 October to 4 November 2019 (open to the public from 25 October) at the Tokyo Big Sight and the surrounding Odaiba area.

The theme for the Suzuki booth this year is “WAKU WAKU SWITCH for EVERYONE: Excitement for you, excitement for everyone”. Suzuki has been making efforts to create truly valuable products of automobiles, motorcycles, motorised wheelchairs, and outboard motors that delight customers. Suzuki, as the brand celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2020, will introduce our initiatives in development of products and technologies for opening up a “big future” toward the next 100 years.

The Suzuki booth will exhibit in a way that lines up our technologies as an overall mobility brand. The exhibits will include WAKU SPO, a personal compact PHEV; HANARE, an autonomous driving mobile room; HUSTLER CONCEPT, a mini crossover wagon; and GIXXER SF 250, an on-road sport motorcycle with newly-developed oil-cooled engine. The booth will also have a Suzuki accessories shop imitating an open-air mini truck market using Super Carry mini truck.

SOURCE: Suzuki