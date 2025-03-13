Supervisory Board of BMW AG sets course for unchanged leadership in innovation and technology

Joachim Post to become Member of the Board of Management responsible for Development

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of BMW AG set the personnel course to ensure the company’s continued leadership in the areas of innovation and technology. Joachim Post will take over from Frank Weber as Member of the Board of Management responsible for Development as of June 1st. Following the successful completion of series development of the NEUE KLASSE, Frank Weber will conclude his role. Joachim Post will be succeeded by Nicolai Martin as Member of the Board of Management responsible for Purchasing and Supplier Network.

“Frank Weber and the entire Development Division have delivered an exceptional job in recent years to develop BMW’s central future project into series production readiness: the NEUE KLASSE. Frank Weber deserves our sincere gratitude for this achievement. We wish him all the best for the future. And together with the Board of Management of BMW AG, we are very much looking forward to the launch of the NEUE KLASSE at the end of this year,” said Norbert Reithofer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BMW AG, on Thursday.

Weber’s successor Joachim Post joined BMW AG in 2002 and has been a Member of the Board of Management for Purchasing and Supplier Network since January 2022. He previously held positions including Head of Product Line Midsize Class BMW in the Development Division and Head of Vehicle Strategy.

As successor to Joachim Post, Nicolai Martin was appointed to the Board of Management of BMW AG as of June 1st. He is currently Head of Product Line Luxury Class BMW, Rolls-Royce and previously held various management positions within the Development Division. After working in the areas of Total Vehicle and Powertrain, he led the Driving Experience division, which combines the development of driving dynamics, all chassis functionalities and automated driving.

“Joachim Post has demonstrated his extensive technological expertise and management experience in recent years. I am pleased that he will bring them to the Development Division in the future,” said Reithofer. “And with Nicolai Martin, another passionate engineer joins the Board of Management of BMW AG. With his additional business expertise, he is the right candidate for the Purchasing and Supplier Network Division.”

The Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Oliver Zipse, said: “Technology and innovation are and will remain key success factors for BMW. That is why we have been combining the technological expertise and the great innovative capacity of our Development, Production, Purchasing and Supplier Network Divisions in our comprehensive technology clusters for years. I am delighted that, with Joachim Post, Nicolai Martin and Milan Nedeljković, a strong trio will continue to press ahead with this collaboration to ensure the BMW Group’s claim to leadership in these areas.”

