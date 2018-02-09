Supervisory Board of Daimler AG extends contract of Renata Jungo Brüngger

In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG extended the contract of service of Renata Jungo Brüngger (56) until end of 2023. Jungo Brüngger has been the Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Integrity and Legal Affairs since January 1, 2016. She joined Daimler AG as Head of the Legal Department on November 1, 2011.

“We are delighted to continue the successful collaboration with Renata Jungo Brüngger,” says Dr. Manfred Bischoff, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG. “As an experienced lawyer and compliance expert, she shapes the company in an outstanding way both with strategic topics and in business operations. And with more than 25 years of international experience, she is making the Group fit to meet future regulatory challenges.”

The contract of service of Renata Jungo Brüngger would have expired on December 31, 2018. In accordance with the German Stock Corporation Act and the rules of procedure of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG, the Supervisory Board decides on reappointments to the Board of Management after the beginning of the last year of a member’s current appointment.