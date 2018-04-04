Subaru UK strengthens its dealer network with new appointments

Subaru UK, the SUV brand, announces the expansion of its UK dealer network with four new appointments across the UK.

Following the relaunch of the brand in the UK, fuelled by a new brand direction campaign ‘Better Where It Matters’, Subaru is strengthening its dealer network across the UK. The growing popularity of the brand is proving to be an added attraction to potential franchises, especially with the launch of the all-new XV.

New Subaru dealer appointments confirmed in Q1 and opening dates can be found below:

5 th March 2018 – Budgen Motors Subaru, Shrewsbury

March 2018 – Budgen Motors Subaru, Shrewsbury 19 th March 2018 – William Sawyer Cars, Andover

March 2018 – William Sawyer Cars, Andover 26 th March 2018 – C S G Pollitts, Exeter

March 2018 – C S G Pollitts, Exeter 16th April 2018 – Leisure World Subaru, Brompton On Swale

Chris Graham, Managing Director for Subaru UK commented, “We’re proud to welcome all of our new franchisees to the Subaru UK network. This year is set to be an exciting period for Subaru and we’re looking forward to bringing all of our dealer partners along for the ride”.

Claire Ketchion, Group Dealer Development Manager for Subaru UK, added, “We recognise that to help Subaru thrive in the UK, we need to strengthen our network with franchises that understand what the brand is about. Subaru is set to go from strength to strength this year and we want our customers to know we really are ‘Better Where It Matters’.

The four new dealer openings follow the successful launch of the all-new Subaru XV earlier in 2018. The versatile model was awarded the Euro NCAP Best In Class title for the Small Family Car segment and achieved the best overall score for child occupancy safety earlier this year.

‘Better Where It Matters’ is the guiding ethos for all Subaru models in the UK, with safety, capability and reliability at their core. Armed with a sturdy SUV line-up and the safest small family cars in Europe, Subaru is pushing against the UK new car sales trend, showing growth year on year for Q1 2018. For more on the Subaru range and details of franchising opportunities please visit www.subaru.co.uk/corporate/franchising

