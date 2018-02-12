Subaru UK announce Chris Graham as Managing Director

Subaru UK is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Graham as Managing Director, replacing Paul Tunnicliffe who becomes Automotive Development Director for the IM Group business.

Chris Graham, who assumes his new position on the 12th February, joins Subaru UK having worked for the brand in commercial roles previously. Chris has a plethora of experience working with the Subaru, its loyal network and its stakeholders.

Prior to his appointment, Chris lead the Citroen and DS Ireland business for two and a half years, increasing sales, performance and building the success of the Irish network. Chris was responsible for the strategic and tactical operations of the business, drawing from his 20 years of experience with IM Group as an importer in the UK and Europe.

Chris’s appointment comes at a significant time for Subaru UK, with the new arrival of the all-new XV and the manufacturers 2018 brand campaign; Better Where It Matters. With a declining customer base for new car buyers and increased competition in the SUV market, Chris’s vision and direction for Subaru UK is positive and empowering, challenging the network to become the fastest growing car brand in 2018.

On his appointment, Chris commented – “I’m looking forward to working together with the Subaru team and network to push the brand forward in 2018 and bring Subaru to the forefront of the industry. My vision for Subaru to become the fastest growing brand of 2018 is bold, it’s ambitious but most importantly its realistic”.

“Subaru as a brand have historically been quietly confident in what our cars can do. This is the time to be proud of what our cars can offer to a range of customers, truly showing a Subaru is better where it matters”.

Subaru UK recently launched two new models, the all-new XV and the Impreza, both of which picked up the Best In Class accolade in the Small Family Car segment in Euro NCAP’s 2017 full year results. 2018 continues to hold exciting prospects for the brand with its re-entry in to the British Touring Car Championship as current reigning champions and a reenergized brand campaign for the network.

