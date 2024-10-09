Subaru to exhibit at the Japan International Aerospace Exhibition 2024

Showcasing under the theme of “The Subaru Difference: Journeying Toward the Future”

Subaru Corporation today announced that it will exhibit at the Japan International Aerospace Exhibition 2024 (JA2024), which will be held by the Society of Japanese Aerospace Companies at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto-ku, Tokyo on October 16-19, 2024.

JA2024 will be the first exhibition in six years since JA2018, bringing together aerospace industry participants from Japan and around the world.

This year, Subaru will exhibit its products and technologies under the theme of “The Subaru Difference: Journeying Toward the Future” and will also be showcasing its initiatives for the next generation.

Outline of Main Exhibits

< Helicopter Experience Zone >

Subaru will exhibit a full-scale cabin mockup of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s “UH-2” multipurpose helicopter. Visitors will have the chance to enter and explore the spacious interior of the cabin, which is one of the features of the UH-2.

< Defense Business Zone >

There will be displays of models of the “T-5” training aircraft for the Maritime Self-Defense Force and the “T-7” primary trainer aircraft for the Air Self-Defense Force. We will also showcase our development achievements related to unmanned aircraft systems. Additionally, visitors will be able to experience the VR training system.

< Commercial Business Zone >

In this zone, a video will introduce the manufacturing process of the Boeing 787 center wing box, which Subaru has played a key role in developing and manufacturing.

< Future Technologies Zone >

Under the theme “The Subaru Difference: Journeying Toward the Future,” various next-generation technologies will be introduced through slide presentations and video displays.

< Future Mobility Zone >

This zone will showcase a concept model that shows Subaru’s vision for a future of “more flexible mobility,” and it is an exhibition of the flight demonstration model of the “SUBARU AIR MOBILITY Concept”, which had its first successful test flight last year. This will be displayed alongside the “Subaru 360”, Subaru’s iconic mini car that marked a significant milestone in the history of mobility.

SOURCE: Subaru