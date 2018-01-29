Subaru shrugs industry gimmicks with ‘Better Where It Matters’ brand campaign

Subaru UK has started 2018 with a new and refreshed direction, launching its brand campaign – ‘Better Where It Matters’.

Partnering with creative agency MullenLowe, the premier campaign strips to the true essence of Subaru, highlighting its core values; Safety, Capability and Reliability. The campaign celebrates the launch of the all-new Subaru XV, which has already collected high profile accolades globally including a Best In Class award for the Euro NCAP 2017 end of year results.

The ‘Better Where It Matters’ campaign showcases the true strengths of the all-new XV to customers and audiences, focusing on what really matters to prospective Subaru customers in today’s day and age. Subaru is renowned for its engineering expertise and quality, traits which the ‘Better Where It Matters’ campaign boast throughout its communications.

The campaign spans a number of communications channels, culminating around a strategic media partnership with National Geographic, bringing together a shared audience and active prospective customer base.

Subaru’s Communications Manager, Alexandra Lyons, commented: “Auto advertising all looks and feels the same. The engineering that goes into our cars sets Subaru apart from that style over substance. We don’t have the biggest marketing spend in the car market so we need to outsmart others to win attention, and this work for the XV does just that.”

‘Better Where It Matters’ launches on January 19th, made up of TV, cinema, print and online creative and a media partnership with National Geographic. The campaign also sees a new direction for Subaru in the UK, with the campaign complimenting a new business strategy for 2018. For updates on Subaru products, including the all-new XV, visit www.subaru.co.uk or visit your local Subaru dealer for more information.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.