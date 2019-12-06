Subaru Forester awarded maximum five star rating in 2019 Euro NCAP safety test

Subaru Corporation announced that the Forester (“e-BOXER”-equipped*1 European model) has won the highest five star overall rating in the 2019 European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP)*2 safety performance test. This is Subaru’s 8th top rating in the Euro NCAP testing following the five star rating won by SUBARU XV and Impreza in the 2017 Euro NCAP safety performance test.

The Euro NCAP evaluates “Adult Occupant Protection”, “Child Occupant Protection”, “Vulnerable Road Users Protection” and “Safety Assist” and the Forester has registered outstanding scores in all four assessment areas, well above the minimum threshold required for five star rating. Notably, the Forester achieved the remarkable score in the Child Occupant Protection with maximum points in both the frontal and side barrier tests.

The fifth generation Forester is built on the Subaru Global Platform, which is designed to deliver higher levels of safety performance, driving enjoyment and ride comfort. The safety performance of Forester has been praised with important awards globally. In Japan, the Forester won the JNCAP First Prize*3 in the 2018 Japan New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP) collision safety performance assessment and the highest rating of the ASV+++ (Advanced Safety Vehicle Triple Plus) in 2018 JNCAP Preventive Safety Performance Assessment.

*1: Subaru’s newly-developed power unit system combining a horizontally-opposed Boxer engine with an electric motor, which offers enhanced environmental performance as well as Subaru’s distinctive driving enjoyment

*2: An independent agency composed of European governments and European motoring and consumer organizations

*3: Award for the JNCAP five star rated vehicle which marked the highest score ever at the time of evaluation

