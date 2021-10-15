XPeng launches new P5 smart family sedan at RMB157,900 to RMB223,900

LiDAR-equipped third production model is smartest in its class

XPeng today officially launched its third production model, the XPeng P5 smart family sedan, marking a generational leap in smart EV technology, safety and sophistication for family cars in its class and price range.

A game-changing smart car and the world’s first production vehicle to implement auto-grade LiDAR technology, P5 is immediately available for order in six configurations in China in a recommended retail price (RRP) range from RMB 157,900 to RMB 223,900 (equivalent to US$24,484 to US$34,717). Customer delivery in China will start at the end of October 2021.

“With the P5, we have delivered a new level in sophistication and technological advancement for smart EVs in China, at a competitive price point,” said He Xiaopeng, Chairman & CEO of XPeng. “We believe this is an age of intelligence, and that intelligence will redefine mobility as a whole. Now we have made the best-in-class smart family sedan available at the RMB200,000 price range, bringing some of the most advanced driver assistance functionality to China’s vast and fast-growing middle-class consumer base.”

“We have drawn inspiration from customers’ feedback, especially during the pandemic, and from the best models in the conventional family sedan and recreational vehicle (RV) class, while taking functionality and features to a whole new level,” Mr. He added.

P5 expands XPeng’s innovative Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) capabilities from highways to city roads. Positioned as an affordable and accessible family-friendly four-door model, P5 is set to popularize smart EVs in the world’s largest automotive market.

Smart senses, strongest architecture

The P5 has the strongest advanced driver assistance hardware system to date, with 32 perception sensors and one sub-metre high-precision positioning unit. Its automotive-grade LiDAR technology allows for ample safety redundancy, and far more comprehensive and accurate recognition of vehicles, pedestrians, small obstacles on the road, even in tunnels, night, fog, or rainy and snowy conditions. The P5’s two double-prism LiDAR units integrate with 12 ultrasonic radars, 5 millimeter-wave radars, 13 high-definition cameras and a high-precision positioning unit, to allow 360-degree visual and LiDAR fusion perception of the road environment.

This high-definition auto sensorium is powered by XPILOT 3.5, the latest and most advanced version of XPeng’s in-house-developed advanced driver assistance system, enabling the expansion of NGP, XPeng’s Navigation Guided Pilot system, to city driving. This City NGP will allow for high-precision navigation and assisted driving uniquely adapted to China’s challenging city road conditions. NGP will also be upgraded to NGP-L – highway NGP with LiDAR – to allow even safer and more capable assisted driving on China’s highways and expressways.

XPeng’s existing ACC and LCC systems will also be upgraded and enhanced to ACC-L and LCC-L status in the P5, with the incorporation of LiDAR, allowing P5 to recognize congested vehicles earlier and stationary vehicles more accurately. At the same time, recognition of small objects is enhanced, increasing driving comfort under congested road conditions.

Finally, the P5 is fitted with Valet Parking Assist cross-storey parking lot memory parking (VPA-L). With its superior perception capabilities and computing power, the P5 is able to memorize parking spaces and conduct auto parking safely, in cross-storey parking situations.

Top-of-class engineering, prime performance

The P5’s smart features come along with class-beating performance and superlative engineering to further push the envelope of the smart EV experience. The six versions of P5 provide a choice of NEDC driving range from 460km, up to 550km and 600km. Its 100-kph acceleration is 7.5 seconds, while its 100-0 kph braking distance is 36.5 meters – far shorter than its peers. Its NEDC range is above other comparable models in its class: for the 460 km versions of the P5, the real-world third-party-media-tested NEDC range is as high as 97.1%, and for the 600 km versions, the real-world driving range test is as high as 94.9%.

Some versions of P5 are also equipped with a high-energy density battery of 180Wh/kg, extending range still further. All P5 versions have a heat pump air-conditioner as a standard spec – for the first time in this vehicle class, improving overall driving range in winter by about 15%, while the P5’s sleek design gives it an added range boost with a drag coefficient level as low as 0.223Cd – close to the drag level of a supercar.

Comfort, convenience, versatile configurations

Pure intelligence and performance would be nothing without comfort and convenience, and here the P5 breaks new ground. Building on invaluable customer feedback from the pandemic period, when more users than ever before stayed in their vehicles and used them as living spaces, XPeng has taken new approaches to in-car space and fittings, adapting recreational vehicle (RV) design principles to the sedan style, allowing for a cockpit and interior space that can be reconfigured and enjoyed in whole new ways – a family living space like no other on the road.

The P5’s interior design prioritizes maximum comfort, with Nappa leather upholstery, 110N foam padding, and wider aviation-style headrests, while offering 26 storage compartments and a 450L large trunk, plus an additional 70L compartment. Extensive NVH suppression, with 32 hollow partitions and 40 sound-suppressing cotton pads, gives a supremely peaceful ride.

But the reconfigurable versatility of the interior is where the P5 truly shines. Its interior can be reconfigured as a private full-width movie theater with XPeng Advanced Surround Sound System (8 speakers), a projection screen; or put into sleep mode as a full-length private sleeping compartment. Extra touches such as a built-in fridge, and air freshness and fragrance control, further enhance the P5’s role as a continuous part of the user’s living space.

All those design smarts in the smart cockpit are complemented by true interactive intelligence. The P5’s Xmart OS intelligent in-car system, supported by the 3rd-Gen Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform (SA8155P processor), delivers a full-scenario continuous voice control experience, enabling user control and interaction with an ever-growing ecosystem of over 100 voice-enabled in-car Apps to assist, inform, and entertain driver and passengers. The smart cockpit also features 1-second monitor response, and is the industry’s first to apply F2FS (Flash-Friendly File System) with dictation speed increased by 70%. The remote Bluetooth key with a range of 30 meters, allows the users access to the vehicle from their phone, as well as their personal accounts.

Safety first, last, and always

The P5 also demonstrates XPeng’s unwavering focus on safety. Its LiDAR units offer superior recognition of potential obstacles and hazards. The XPILOT system comes with its own driving safety proficiency test – first in the industry, to ensure that drivers utilize its safety functions to the maximum. Its secondary collision mitigation system minimizes risks of the P5 becoming involved in other traffic accidents.

Its batteries are waterproofed to IP68, the highest industry standard, and are further safeguarded with heat-spread prevention features. P5 is equipped with an intelligent thermal management temperature control system which brings an ultra-wide operating temperature range of -30℃~55℃. Its construction is strong, for superior passive safety, with cage-shaped collision-resistant body architecture, pretensioner seat belts (normally only available in luxury cars), 6 airbags, and robust bodywork consisting of 44% high-strength steel, 15% ultra-high-strength steel, and 13% thermoforming steel. The data of P5 users will be protected by international financial-grade security algorithms, under the Internet of Vehicles information security scheme designated by the MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology), as part of the IIFAA Alliance.

Pricing and availability

The P5 is immediately available for order in six versions.

The 600P and 550P versions, equipped with the XPILOT 3.5 hardware system and dual LiDAR units, are launched at RRP of RMB223,900 andRMB 199,900 respectively, post comprehensive subsidies. The 550E and 460E versions are equipped with the XPILOT 3.0 hardware system, priced at RMB192,900 and RMB 177,900 respectively. The 550G and 460G versions are on offer at RMB 172,900 and RMB 157,900 respectively.

