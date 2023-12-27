Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for November 2023

Nov 2023 YoY Jan‒Nov

2023 YoY Domestic production 58,329 +2.4% First increase in 2 months 554,108 +9.7% Overseas production 33,047 +35.2% 10th consecutive month of increase 324,850 +21.5% Global production total 91,376 +12.2% 10th consecutive month of increase 878,958 +13.7% Passenger vehicles 9,253 +24.6% 3rd consecutive month of increase 80,069 +7.4% Mini vehicles 1,199 -26.6% 6th consecutive month of decrease 15,068 -16.8% Japan sales total 10,452 +15.4% 2nd consecutive month of increase 95,137 +2.6% Export total 47,266 -1.8% First decrease in 10 months 456,196 +15.4%

Notes:

– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

– Overseas production: Local line-off basis

– Export: JAMA report basis

– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru