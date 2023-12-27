Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for November 2023

Nov 2023YoYJan‒Nov
2023		YoY
Domestic production
58,329
+2.4%First increase in 2 months
554,108
+9.7%
Overseas production
33,047
+35.2%10th consecutive month of increase
324,850
+21.5%
Global production total
91,376
+12.2%10th consecutive month of increase
878,958
+13.7%
Passenger vehicles9,253+24.6%3rd consecutive month of increase80,069+7.4%
Mini vehicles1,199-26.6%6th consecutive month of decrease15,068-16.8%
Japan sales total10,452+15.4%2nd consecutive month of increase95,137+2.6%
Export total
47,266
-1.8%First decrease in 10 months
456,196
+15.4%

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

