Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for November 2023

|Nov 2023
|YoY
|Jan‒Nov
2023
|YoY
|Domestic production
58,329
|+2.4%
|First increase in 2 months
554,108
|+9.7%
|Overseas production
33,047
|+35.2%
|10th consecutive month of increase
324,850
|+21.5%
|Global production total
91,376
|+12.2%
|10th consecutive month of increase
878,958
|+13.7%
|Passenger vehicles
|9,253
|+24.6%
|3rd consecutive month of increase
|80,069
|+7.4%
|Mini vehicles
|1,199
|-26.6%
|6th consecutive month of decrease
|15,068
|-16.8%
|Japan sales total
|10,452
|+15.4%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|95,137
|+2.6%
|Export total
47,266
|-1.8%
|First decrease in 10 months
456,196
|+15.4%
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru