Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for May 2023

Prod./Sales/Export

May 2023 YoY Jan‒May 2023 YoY Domestic production 49,790 +24.1% 4th consecutive month of increase 219,715 +16.0% Overseas production 30,564 +26.5% 4th consecutive month of increase 142,910 +16.2% Global production total 80,354 +25.0% 4th consecutive month of increase 362,625 +16.0% Passenger vehicles 5,008 +43.9% 2nd consecutive month of increase 34,679 +14.9% Mini vehicles 1,391 +4.9% First increase in 5 months 7,922 -2.5% Japan sales total 6,399 +33.1% 2nd consecutive month of increase 42,601 +11.2% Export total 34,731 +15.2% 4th consecutive month of increase 172,977 +18.1%

Notes:

– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

– Overseas production: Local line-off basis

– Export: JAMA report basis

– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru