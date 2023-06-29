Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for May 2023

Prod./Sales/Export
|May 2023
|YoY
|Jan‒May 2023
|YoY
|Domestic production
49,790
|+24.1%
|4th consecutive month of increase
219,715
|+16.0%
|Overseas production
30,564
|+26.5%
|4th consecutive month of increase
142,910
|+16.2%
|Global production total
80,354
|+25.0%
|4th consecutive month of increase
362,625
|+16.0%
|Passenger vehicles
|5,008
|+43.9%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|34,679
|+14.9%
|Mini vehicles
|1,391
|+4.9%
|First increase in 5 months
|7,922
|-2.5%
|Japan sales total
|6,399
|+33.1%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|42,601
|+11.2%
|Export total
34,731
|+15.2%
|4th consecutive month of increase
172,977
|+18.1%
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru