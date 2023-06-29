Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for May 2023

Prod./Sales/Export

May 2023YoYJan‒May 2023YoY
Domestic production
49,790
+24.1%4th consecutive month of increase
219,715
+16.0%
Overseas production
30,564
+26.5%4th consecutive month of increase
142,910
+16.2%
Global production total
80,354
+25.0%4th consecutive month of increase
362,625
+16.0%
Passenger vehicles5,008+43.9%2nd consecutive month of increase34,679+14.9%
Mini vehicles1,391+4.9%First increase in 5 months7,922-2.5%
Japan sales total6,399+33.1%2nd consecutive month of increase42,601+11.2%
Export total
34,731
+15.2%4th consecutive month of increase
172,977
+18.1%

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

