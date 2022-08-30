Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for July 2022

Prod./Sales/Export

July 2022YoYJan‒Jul
2022		YoY
Domestic production
59,718
+25.7%4th consecutive month of increase
299,991
+3.5%
Overseas production
19,161
-13.8%3rd consecutive month of decrease
161,725
+1.5%
Global production total
78,879
+13.1%First increase in 3 months
461,716
+2.8%
Passenger vehicles9,332+48.2%2nd consecutive month of increase45,679-14.0%
Mini vehicles1,462-14.7%6th consecutive month of decrease11,123-13.9%
Japan sales total10,794+34.8%2nd consecutive month of increase56,802-14.0%
Export total
42,284
-4.9%2nd consecutive month of decrease
227,685
-6.4%

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement

SOURCE: Subaru

