Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for July 2022

Prod./Sales/Export
|July 2022
|YoY
|Jan‒Jul
2022
|YoY
|Domestic production
59,718
|+25.7%
|4th consecutive month of increase
299,991
|+3.5%
|Overseas production
19,161
|-13.8%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
161,725
|+1.5%
|Global production total
78,879
|+13.1%
|First increase in 3 months
461,716
|+2.8%
|Passenger vehicles
|9,332
|+48.2%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|45,679
|-14.0%
|Mini vehicles
|1,462
|-14.7%
|6th consecutive month of decrease
|11,123
|-13.9%
|Japan sales total
|10,794
|+34.8%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|56,802
|-14.0%
|Export total
42,284
|-4.9%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
227,685
|-6.4%
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement
SOURCE: Subaru