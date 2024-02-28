Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for January 2024

|Jan 2024
|YoY
|Domestic production
45,027
|+47.7%
|First increase in 2 months
|Overseas production
30,686
|+55.2%
|12th consecutive month of increase
|Global production total
75,713
|+50.7%
|12th consecutive month of increase
|Passenger vehicles
|8,117
|+7.6%
|5th consecutive month of increase
|Mini vehicles
|524
|-64.3%
|8th consecutive month of decrease
|Japan sales total
|8,641
|-4.1%
|First decrease in 4 months
|Export total
31,485
|+8.5%
|First increase in 3 months
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru