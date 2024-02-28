Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for January 2024

Jan 2024 YoY Domestic production 45,027 +47.7% First increase in 2 months Overseas production 30,686 +55.2% 12th consecutive month of increase Global production total 75,713 +50.7% 12th consecutive month of increase Passenger vehicles 8,117 +7.6% 5th consecutive month of increase Mini vehicles 524 -64.3% 8th consecutive month of decrease Japan sales total 8,641 -4.1% First decrease in 4 months Export total 31,485 +8.5% First increase in 3 months

Notes:

– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

– Overseas production: Local line-off basis

– Export: JAMA report basis

– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru