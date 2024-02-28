Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for January 2024

Jan 2024YoY
Domestic production
45,027
+47.7%First increase in 2 months
Overseas production
30,686
+55.2%12th consecutive month of increase
Global production total
75,713
+50.7%12th consecutive month of increase
Passenger vehicles8,117+7.6%5th consecutive month of increase
Mini vehicles524-64.3%8th consecutive month of decrease
Japan sales total8,641-4.1%First decrease in 4 months
Export total
31,485
+8.5%First increase in 3 months

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

