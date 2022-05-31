Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for April 2022

April 2022
|Apr. 2022
|YoY
|Jan‒Apr
2022
|YoY
|Domestic production
44,214
|+52.6%
|First increase in 3 months
149,355
|-3.1%
|Overseas production
26,548
|+85.0%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
98,862
|+16.6%
|Global production total
70,762
|+63.3%
|First increase in 3 months
248,217
|+3.9%
|Passenger vehicles
|5,736
|+6.2%
|First increase in 8 months
|26,714
|-27.0%
|Mini vehicles
|1,590
|-1.2%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|6,802
|-14.4%
|Japan sales total
|7,326
|+4.5%
|First increase in 8 months
|33,516
|-24.7%
|Export total
37,998
|+36.6%
|First increase in 3 months
116,367
|-10.6%
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement
SOURCE: Subaru