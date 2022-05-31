Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for April 2022

April 2022

Apr. 2022YoYJan‒Apr
2022		YoY
Domestic production
44,214
+52.6%First increase in 3 months
149,355
-3.1%
Overseas production
26,548
+85.0%2nd consecutive month of increase
98,862
+16.6%
Global production total
70,762
+63.3%First increase in 3 months
248,217
+3.9%
Passenger vehicles5,736+6.2%First increase in 8 months26,714-27.0%
Mini vehicles1,590-1.2%3rd consecutive month of decrease6,802-14.4%
Japan sales total7,326+4.5%First increase in 8 months33,516-24.7%
Export total
37,998
+36.6%First increase in 3 months
116,367
-10.6%

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement

SOURCE: Subaru

