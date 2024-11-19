Subaru and onsemi collaborate on optimized design of image sensors for the next-generation EyeSight

Aiming to enhance recognition processing performance of integrated stereo camera and AI Inference through optimized image sensor design

Subaru Corporation (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President and CEO: Atsushi Osaki; “Subaru”) today announced a collaboration with onsemi (Headquarters: Scottsdale, Arizona; President and CEO: Hassane El-Khoury; “onsemi”) concerning the optimized design of Hyperlux AR0823AT image sensors. Through this collaboration, Subaru aims to further enhance its safety performance toward the goal of “zero fatal road accidents in 2030*.” (*Zero fatal road accidents among occupants of Subaru vehicles and people involved in collisions with Subaru vehicles, including pedestrians and cyclists.)

Subaru will adopt onsemi’s Hyperlux image sensor “AR0823AT” with the aim of enhancing the recognition processing performance of its future EyeSight system, which integrates stereo camera technology with AI inference. This partnership with onsemi will achieve a tailored design of the “AR0823AT” to capture visual data optimized for AI inference processing. Through this image sensor design collaboration, Subaru aims to further refine its long-cultivated, in-house-developed stereo camera recognition technology, and incorporate it into the next-generation EyeSight system planned for the latter half of the 2020s.

Subaru is committed to developing vehicles based on its comprehensive “all-around” safety philosophy, which includes “preventive safety,” exemplified by its EyeSight driver assist technology, as well as “primary safety,” “active safety,” “passive safety,” and “connected safety.” Subaru will continue to enhance safety in each of these areas to achieve its goal of “zero fatal road accidents in 2030.”

SOURCE: Subaru