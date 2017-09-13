A studious outing and high hopes for the Peugeot 3008DKR in Morocco

After the car’s successes on this year’s Dakar and Silk Way Rally, PEUGEOT SPORT has entered a brace of PEUGEOT 3008DKRs for next month’s Rallye du Maroc (October 4-10) which will run from Fes to Erfoud. The two cars will be in the hands of Sébastien LOEB / Daniel ELENA and Carlos SAINZ / Lucas CRUZ, and their participation will underpin the commercial strategy of PEUGEOT and that, more generally, of the Groupe PSA in Morocco.

In addition to playing a key role in Team Peugeot Total’s preparations for the 2018 Dakar, the Rallye du Maroc will serve as another competitive dress rehearsal for Sébastien LOEB and Daniel ELENA whose growing confidence saw them set an impressive pace on the summer’s Silk Way Rally. The trip to Morocco will also mark a return to competitive action for Spaniards Carlos SAINZ / Lucas CRUZ who will be eager for revenge after coming second on the same event in 2016.

The new PEUGEOT 3008DKR Maxi enjoyed a successful maiden outing on July’s Silk Way Rally where it showcased the competitive potential of its latest evolutions. However, it is too wide to be eligible for the Rallye du Maroc for which the 2017 FIA Cross-Country Rally World Cup regulations will apply. Sébastien LOEB and Carlos SAINZ will consequently drive the PEUGEOT 3008DKR in North Africa. Derived from the new PEUGEOT 3008 SUV, which was voted ‘’2017 Car of the Year’’, it has already carved out an impressive record for itself thanks to an assertive one-two-three finish on January’s Dakar and outright victory on the Silk Way Rally.

In June, while PEUGEOT SPORT naturally has its sights set high in the world of motorsport with the PEUGEOT 3008DKR, Carlos TAVARES, Chairman of the Managing Board of PSA Peugeot Citroën, confirmed the ambitious plans PEUGEOT and Groupe PSA have for Africa and the Middle-East, two major markets that are viewed as cornerstones of the Group’s growth. Its plant in Kenitra, Morocco, is set to be a state-of-the-art production facility when it opens in 2019. The Rallye du Maroc also coincides with the release of the new PEUGEOT Pick Up which, like the competition cars developed by PEUGEOT SPORT, places the emphasis on durability and strength.

Bruno FAMIN (Director, PEUGEOT SPORT):

“PEUGEOT SPORT’s motorsport programme dovetails perfectly with the PEUGEOT brand’s international strategy. After competing in China earlier this summer, we now head for Morocco in October for our last competitive cross-country rally before the 2018 Dakar. We are delighted to have the experienced Carlos SAINZ and Lucas CRUZ back in contention. They both have good knowledge of the Moroccan terrain, while Sébastien LOEB and Daniel ELENA have provided clear evidence of their winning potential in the discipline. All that remains for them now is to convert that into victory. We expect fierce competition in Morocco, especially as the sport’s rule makers have revised the balance of performance of the different competitors involved since our one-two-three finish on the 2017 Dakar. In concrete terms, it means our cars will have to carry an additional 50kg, whereas our rivals will be able to run more than 100kg lighter. That’s a huge difference! Although our chief objective in Morocco will be to sign off a certain number of evolutions ahead of the next Dakar, it promises to be an exciting rally, and Sébastien and Carlos never show up for an event without having victory in mind!”

Samir CHERFAN (SVP, Sales and Marketing Africa and Middle-East, Groupe PSA):

“It is possible to draw a parallel between Groupe PSA’s sales targets in Morocco and Team PEUGEOT Total’s objectives on the Rallye du Maroc. In both cases, the watchwords are competitiveness and performance. In addition to the success it enjoys in motorsport, PSA is growing increasingly on the sales front in Africa and the Middle-East. At the same time, PEUGEOT SPORT’s activities are supporting the launch of the new PEUGEOT Pick Up which is a strong, reliable vehicle designed for use on all types of terrain. We wish Carlos SAINZ and Sébastien LOEB a successful rally.”

Sébastien LOEB (driver, Team Peugeot Total):

“Daniel and I are both really looking forward to getting back in the PEUGEOT 3008DKR competitively after two successful tests since the Silk Way Rally. We feel we’ve got unfinished business to complete after our visit to China earlier this summer. We were on the pace, while Daniel did a tremendous job on the navigation side and we were leading by an hour when our hopes of victory were ruined by a small error. We intend to continue on our momentum on the Rallye du Maroc which was my first cross-country rally in 2015. In the two years since then, I think it’s fair to say we have covered a great deal of ground and made good progress together. We now need to convert that into victory!”

Carlos SAINZ (driver, Team Peugeot Total):

“I am proud to be taking part in this rally with PEUGEOT. Team PEUGEOT Total has done great work this year. I know the Rallye du Maroc quite well. It’s an event I enjoy but I have yet to win it. We came close last year but we were delayed by a navigation problem. We will need to stay focussed this time. I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of the PEUGEOT 3008DKR which is one of the very best cross-country rally cars I have ever driven.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.