Stride ahead for competing in global markets, GWM sold 91,555 vehicles worldwide in July, up 16.9% year-on-year

On August 9, Great Wall Motor Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as GWM) released its production and sales data of July 2021. In July this year, GWM achieved sales of 91,555 new vehicles, up 16.9% year-on-year, and the cumulative sales volume reached 709,766 units from January to July, an increase of 49.9% year-on-year. In July, 12,438 new vehicles were sold in overseas markets, up 97.4% year-on-year. From January to July, the cumulative overseas sales volume reached 74,110 units, an increase of 176.2% year-on-year, and the overall sales volume accounted for 10.4%.

In face of new challenges, GWM continued to adopt its concept of “user-centered” service, resolved to transform itself, deepened its global market layout, and has got a gratifying start for the performance in the second half of 2021 with the stable growth of global sales. Among them, HAVAL sold 57,196 new vehicles in July, up 20.4% year-on-year. It witnessed sales totaling 448,737 units from January to July, up 44.9% year-on-year. GWM Pickup sold 17,632 units in July and 135,698 units worldwide from January to July, with a year-on-year growth of 16.5%, of which 28,591 units were sold overseas, with a year-on-year growth of 290%, accounting for nearly 50% of the domestic market. GWM POER had a sales volume of 10,006 units per month and of over 10,000 in 14 months, ranking the top in Pickup sales. WEY sold 4,006 units in July, with a cumulative sales volume of 26,990 units from January to July. In July, ORA sold 7,251 units, with a cumulative sales volume of 59,798 units from January to July, up 378.4% year-on-year. In the context of thriving market demand, TANK 300, still like hot cakes, reached sales of 5,470 units, with a cumulative sales volume of 38,543 units from January to July.

In July this year, GWM implemented its globalization strategy earnestly and sold 12,438 new vehicles in its overseas market in July, up 97.4% year-on-year. From January to July, its cumulative overseas sales volume reached 74,110 units, up 176.2% year-on-year, and the overall sales volume accounted for 10.4%.

GWM’s global models including 3rd Gen HAVAL H6, HAVAL JOLION, GWM POER have landed in overseas markets such as Egypt, Nepal, Australia and Iraq. Over the past year, GWM’s new product lineup has been launched in over ten overseas markets, setting off a wave of “Chinese style” in the global auto market.

Especially in the Egyptian market, the 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 and HAVAL JOLION have set three records when they were launched. Namely, the first auto brand positioned as “intelligent and safe”; the first auto brand to propose experience-themed car brands; the first auto brand emerged from Chinese brand and challenge the dominant position of top brands with superior product strength, demonstrating the global competitiveness of Chinese car companies.

In the Russian market, GWM has also made a qualitative change in its development. It has not only maintained its leading position in the Chinese brand market in the local market, but also maintained its HAVAL in the Top 10 sales list for four consecutive months. Recently, Russian Automotive Market Research ranked the best-selling Chinese brand cars in the market, and HAVAL F7 and HAVAL H9 were included in the TOP5 list, ranking first and third respectively. GWM has been highly recognized by the industry authorities with its excellent quality and leading intelligent level.

In terms of global production layout, the whole vehicle manufacturing base of GWM in Hubei Jingmen was officially put into operation, with an annual production capacity of 100,000 units in the first phase, and an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles can be achieved after full production. With various advantages and blessings including superior location, convenient transportation, excellent ecological environment and complete infrastructure, the commissioning of the whole vehicle manufacturing base of GWM in Hubei Jingmen is conducive to GWM’s radiating to the central region, more comprehensive coverage of the domestic market, and continuous strengthening the competitiveness of GWM’s globalization system with leading intelligent manufacturing capacity.

For the second half of 2021, GWM gets a gratifying start with good market performance. Then, more new products added, new international market developed, and promotion of new transformation and reform, GWM will continue to move forward and make every effort to achieve the transition goal of “global mobility technology company”.

SOURCE: GWM