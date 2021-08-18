Stress-free travel to the mountains with the Setra

Munich-based Geldhauser Linien- und Reiseverkehr GmbH & Co. KG is currently supporting a pilot project initiated by the German Alpine Club (DAV), with eight Setra double-decker coaches

Munich-based Geldhauser Linien- und Reiseverkehr GmbH & Co. KG is currently supporting a pilot project initiated by the German Alpine Club (DAV), with eight Setra double-decker coaches. The S 531 DT coaches take hikers and walkers to different stops in the Bavarian mountains, acting for the Munich & Oberland section of the DAV. The Munich mountain buses, equipped with 91 seats each, operate at weekends on routes to the Blauberge (Blue Mountains) and Rofan Mountains in the Tyrol, the Chiemgau area and the Ammergau Alps. Here, the destination is the popular tourist spot Schloss Linderhof of King Ludwig II.

The aim of the pilot project, which runs until the end of August, is – as a supplement to the regular public transport services – to reduce car traffic to the popular hiking regions on Saturdays and Sundays, avoid overflowing car parks and offer mountain lovers stress-free travel there and back. The Setra touring coaches provide sufficient space for climbing equipment, bicycles, prams and buggies and are equipped with free WiFi and an information system to provide travellers with local hiking information via a QR code.

Geldhauser Linien- und Reiseverkehr GmbH & Co. KG, founded in 1962, currently employs more than 750 people and has over 550 vehicles in its fleet – from small buses equipped for passengers with restricted mobility to luxurious double-deckers for the company’s own touring coach programme. The buses operate in the districts of Munich, Starnberg, Bad-Tölz/Wolfratshausen, Fürstenfeldbruck and Dachau as regular service, school and rush hour buses.

SOURCE: Daimler