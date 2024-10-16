Stellantis statement: Brake pedal reinforcement

FCA US LLC is recalling an estimated 21,069 U.S.-market plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUVs that may have been built with a brake pedal that could inadvertently disengage while braking

The company is aware of 15 cases globally, including one accident, with no injuries reported.

Affected are certain 2024-2025 model-year Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV SUVs and 2024 model-year Dodge Hornet PHEV SUVs.

Should this happen, the Electronic Park Brake, located on the center console, can be pulled up and held while driving to slow the vehicle to a controlled stop. Additionally, the Automatic Emergency Braking system, unless deactivated, will intervene without further action from the driver when it detects a collision is imminent.

In accordance with regulation, affected customers will be notified by first-class mail.

The remedy, which consists of reinforcing the brake pedal, will be provided free of charge. The company urges owners to follow the instructions on their recall notices. Customers with additional questions or concerns are encouraged to call customer care at 1-800-853-1403 or visit mopar.com/recalls for more information.

Additional vehicles are affected in Canada (est. 2,299), Mexico (est. 145) and and certain markets outside North America (est. 34,557).

SOURCE: Stellantis