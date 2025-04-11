Stellantis Pro One confirms its collaboration with Qinomic, which announces the launch of an electric retrofit for light commercial vehicles

Stellantis Pro One, the Stellantis business unit dedicated to commercial vehicles, confirms its collaboration with Qinomic, a French high-tech company specializing in the creation of innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, which today announced the launch of a retrofit system that allows the transformation of light commercial vehicles (LCV) with combustion engines into electric vehicles

During the press conference in which Qinomic announced the launch of its electric retrofit for light commercial vehicles, Stellantis Pro One confirmed that it will continue to collaborate on the initiative.

The project, which started about two and a half years ago and was developed in collaboration with SUSTAINera, Stellantis’ Circular Economy Business Unit, is now being realized with the launch of this new technology that will allow owners of combustion-powered LCVs to convert them to electric power instead of buying new ones, with great advantages in terms of management costs, reduced environmental impact and freedom of mobility.

The new technology will initially be available in France on mid-size Stellantis Pro One LCVs: Fiat Professional Scudo, Opel Vivaro, Peugeot Expert and Citroen Jumpy. As part of a “win-win” collaboration, Qinomic will purchase the original components necessary for the conversion (over 200, mainly related to the battery and electric motor) directly from Stellantis, while Stellantis will recover the thermal components mainly related to the engine, gearbox, tank and exhaust system. These components, depending on their condition and mileage, will be placed in the virtuous circle of SUSTAINera’s activities and destined for new use or remanufacturing.

By offering this new technical solution, which guarantees OEM quality and compliance with specific requirements such as safety, durability, and homologation, the transition to zero CO 2 emission mobility is favored, while simultaneously extending the useful life of vehicles, offering owners the opportunity to continue using them longer.

This marks another step towards electrification and contributes to the Stellantis’ decarbonization strategy, supporting the vision of safeguarding freedom of mobility through the offer of safe, sustainable, and affordable solutions together with its partners.

SOURCE: Stellantis