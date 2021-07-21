Stellanis CEO continues tour of North American plants with visit to Warren Truck

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares toured the Warren (Mich.) Truck Assembly Plant to meet with employees and get a firsthand look at the operation on July 19, 2021

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares toured the Warren (Mich.) Truck Assembly Plant to meet with employees and get a firsthand look at the operation on July 19, 2021. Since the Stellantis merger in January, Tavares has visited a total of four U.S. plants, including the Detroit Assembly Complex – Jefferson and Mack plants and the Toledo Assembly Complex.

The Warren Truck visit offered Tavares a look at how the plant has been transformed following a $1.5 billion investment to produce the all-new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, the premium extension of the Jeep® brand, alongside the Ram 1500 Classic. Having built more than 14.5 million trucks in its 83-year history, this will be the first time an SUV has rolled off the line.

During the visit, Warren Truck team members showed Tavares and other Stellantis leaders, including Head of Americas Mike Manley and North America COO Mark Stewart, the process improvements they have made to enhance product quality, save the company money and prepare employees to be successful in a manufacturing environment.

In addressing plant employees following the tour, Tavares reminded them that Stellantis was created to weather the unpredictable things that will happen in the future.

“We have created Stellantis as an important shield to give our company the capability to be sustainable in such an adverse environment,” he said. “Stellantis is a much stronger company facing those headwinds and those unpredictable things than FCA in a standalone position or PSA in a standalone position.

“And it is fantastic to see what our two families have achieved in six months,” Tavares said. “I can tell you from my previous experiences, this is absolutely outstanding. What is outstanding is the collaborative spirit that we have inside of the company.”

SOURCE: Stellanis