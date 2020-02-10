Statement on recall of certain 2016 CX-5 vehicles

Mazda North American Operations has filed a Part 573 defect notification with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a safety defect, which exists in certain 2016 Model Year Mazda CX-5 vehicles. In the affected vehicles, the LED-type daytime running lights may flicker or fail to illuminate while driving.

Due to an inappropriate material specification of the sealing gasket attached to the LED daytime running light (DRL) wiring connector, the gasket can release sulfur which may corrode the LED circuit controlling the DRL. If corrosion of the circuit develops, the circuit may lose continuity, causing flickering and/or failure of DRL illumination. One or both front DRLs on affected vehicles could be affected by this defect.

If one or both DRLs fail to illuminate, surrounding traffic and pedestrians may have a reduced ability to detect the affected vehicle, especially when the headlights are off in low light conditions. There is no warning preceding or during the DLR malfunction.

Approximately 36,761 Mazda CX-5 vehicles are affected in the U.S. and U.S. territories.

No accidents or injuries have been reported from the field to date as a result of this defect.

