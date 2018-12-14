Statement on China’s auto tariffs announcement

In response to China’s announcement that it will reduce tariffs on U.S. produced vehicles to 15 percent, Ford Motor Company released the following statement, attributable to Joe Hinrichs, executive vice president and president of Global Operations:

“As a leading exporter of vehicles from the U.S., we are very encouraged by China’s announcement today to reduce tariffs on U.S. produced vehicles to 15 percent. We applaud both governments for working together constructively to reduce trade barriers and open markets. Last year, Ford exported nearly 50,000 U.S. built vehicles to support the growing auto market in China.”

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company