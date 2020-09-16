Start of Granta Cross Quest pre-orders

LADA announces prices and start of pre-orders of the new Granta Cross Quest model. The car in the Quest configuration features bright design elements and a wide range of options at an advantageous price.

The concept of the Quest version provides contrasting details, so the roof of the Granta Cross Quest is painted in the black color “Panther“, the image is complemented by the black rails, as well as black 15 “ alloy wheels with diamond-cut spokes. Like all models with the Cross prefix, the new car has retained special chassis settings: the ground clearance is 198 mm. A protective body kit made of durable plastic is mounted on the body, which protects the enamel from damage and forms an off-road appearance of the car.

The functionality of the car is enhanced by the new combined seat upholstery made of eco-leather and special dirt-and water-repellent fabric. This material is used on LADA for the first time. The seats are embroidered with the Quest series logo, and there is a similar inscription on the body.

The standard equipment of the Granta Cross Quest includes a rubber boot mat and two luggage nets: one fixes the load horizontally, and the second is made in the form of a pocket on the back of the rear seat. This version is also equipped with options such as parking sensors, heated windshield and front seats.

The benefit for additional equipment in Granta Cross Quest compared to the price* for a similar retail package of options will be up to 26%.

The model is available in two versions:

Modification, RRP, RUR

Engine 1,6 л 8v., 64 kVt (87 hp.), 5МТ: 637 900

Engine 1,6 л 16v., 78 kVt (106 hp), 5МТ: 652 900

* Average price of accessories on the market

SOURCE: LADA