SsangYong teases electric e-SIV concept at Geneva

SsangYong will showcase its e-SIV concept at the Geneva motor show alongside the European launch of its all-new Musso pick-up truck.

SsangYong e-SIV electric car concept

The e-SIV is a strategic model for the brand, and illustrates its approach towards future electric vehicles, connectivity and autonomous driving.

e-SIV – which stands for Electronic Smart Interface Vehicle, has been developed to demonstrate SsangYong’s determined approach towards creating a connected mobility solution along with autonomous driving. The company recognises that change in future mobility will only result from positive consumer interest, engagement and experience, and the e-SIV will be central in helping to shape the next-generation of SsangYong SUVs and EVs.

With a compact, balanced and dynamic design to create a sporty looking car for the future, the e-SIV is based on the design selected for SsangYong’s next generation C-segment SUV.

The car is powered by a 140kW motor and features fast charging of up to 80% in 50 minutes, with a maximum speed of 150km/h and a range of up to 450km.

4,460mm in length and with a 2,675mm wheelbase, e-SIV is 1,870mm wide and 1,630mm high.

This is the company’s fifth electric car concept to be exhibited. Previous models include KEV1 in 2010, KEV2 (2011), e-XIV (2012), and Tivoli EV-R shown at Geneva in 2015.

