SsangYong strengthens its fleet and media activities with senior appointment

SsangYong Motor UK is strengthening its management team with the appointment of Vanessa Cox as PR and key relationships manager with immediate effect.



Vanessa Cox, PR & key relationships manager

Vanessa has held senior roles with Mitsubishi Motors UK in both fleet sales and public relations, with some 20 years’ experience in the automotive industry. Her focus will be to lead a new fleet strategy, strengthen fleet business for the brand, look at contract hire and specialist fleet opportunities, as well as providing support for fleet customers. Vanessa will also play an important part in the company’s PR strategy including product, corporate, and heritage communications, supporting LawsonClarke.

Vanessa said: “SsangYong has never been more focused on its goals or had such a strong product offering. I’m delighted to be joining the company at such an exciting time: the new Rexton has been successfully launched, the forthcoming and highly impressive Musso pick-up truck arrives later this year, and there are several other all-new models in the pipeline. SsangYong is a brand with hidden depths in terms of engineering and technology, a hugely committed team of people and a new product horizon that is a PR dream.”

Nick Laird, managing director of SsangYong in the UK, commented: “Vanessa’s appointment is a bold move for the brand at this stage of its development, and testament to our ambitious plans. I am delighted to welcome her to the team at this exciting time in our new product cycle and re-focused strategic direction. With her broad experience and energy, she is the perfect candidate to drive our communications and implement our fleet strategy.”

