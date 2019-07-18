Ssangyong Motors launches Cool Rexton Ice

SsangYong Motors UK is delighted to announce a special edition Rexton – the Rexton ICE, available in UK dealerships from mid-July. The award-winning Rexton, launched back in 2017, offers advances in style, quality, safety and technology for the brand.

This latest model in SsangYong Rexton line-up, boasts Euro 6d emissions and has Adblue. Based on the 19.5MY Rexton ELX specification, it has unique Ice White pearlescent paint and is priced at £34,995 OTR.

Specification

As you would expect from SsangYong’s highly specified yet value for money proposition, the SsangYong Rexton ICE comes fully loaded with a host of other features, including cruise control, 9.2” touchscreen DAB radio with iPod & Bluetooth connectivity with Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto and is packed with safety features;

COMFORT

Height adjustable driver’s seat

New leather look (TPU) seats

Front and first row heated seats

Chrome interior door handles

Tinted front glass with privacy rear glass

Stainless steel door scuff, front and rear

Multi-link rear suspension

Heated leather steering wheel

CONVENIENCE

Height and reach adjustable steering wheel

Premium car mats

3 rd row seat with variable shelf

row seat with variable shelf Speed sensing steering wheel

7” supervision cluster and trip computer

Electrically operated heated and folding heated door mirrors with LED side indicator and puddle lamp B-pillar assist grip

Auto light control and rain sensing wiper

Headlight levelling system

Electric windows front and rear

Power inverter (115/220v)

Boot net between tailgate and luggage compartment

Day and night room mirror

Glove box light

Rear 1 st seat double folding and reclining (60:40 split)

seat double folding and reclining (60:40 split) Rear 1 st seat armrest with cup holder

seat armrest with cup holder Sliding sun-vizor

ECM interior mirror

CLIMATE AND HEATING

Front auto air conditioning with dual temp zone

Auto defog system and air quality sensors

IN-CAR ENTERTAINMENT

2” HD navigation and smart audio radio including DAB and RDS

Rear view camera

Steering wheel mounted controls

Bluetooth hands free

Shark’s fin antenna

USB charger

SAFETY AND SECURITY

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

Active Rollover Protection (ARP)

Hill Descent Control (HDC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Dual front airbags with passenger off switch

Side airbags

Curtain airbags

Two stage front seatbelt pre-tensioners

Rear 1st seat airbag (2) and knee airbag (1)

Alarm and immobiliser

Tyre parking direction indicator

Steering column lock (electronic)

Dual smart keys

Front fog lights

EXTERIOR

Touch sensing door handles

Rear spoiler with high mounted LED stop lamp

Roof rails

New style 18” alloy wheels

Tyre repair kit

Front and rear parking sensors

COLOURS

Interior – black with beige headlining

Exterior – ICE white limited edition

For full technical specification, please visit; https://media.ssangyonggb.co.uk/models/rexton

SOURCE: SSANGYONG