Ssangyong Motors launches Cool Rexton Ice

SsangYong Motors UK is delighted to announce a special edition Rexton – the Rexton ICE, available in UK dealerships from mid-July. The award-winning Rexton, launched back in 2017, offers advances in style, quality, safety and technology for the brand.
This latest model in SsangYong Rexton line-up, boasts Euro 6d emissions and has Adblue. Based on the 19.5MY Rexton ELX specification, it has unique Ice White pearlescent paint and is priced at £34,995 OTR.
Specification
As you would expect from SsangYong’s highly specified yet value for money proposition, the SsangYong Rexton ICE comes fully loaded with a host of other features, including cruise control, 9.2” touchscreen DAB radio with iPod & Bluetooth connectivity with Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto and is packed with safety features;
COMFORT
- Height adjustable driver’s seat
- New leather look (TPU) seats
- Front and first row heated seats
- Chrome interior door handles
- Tinted front glass with privacy rear glass
- Stainless steel door scuff, front and rear
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Heated leather steering wheel
CONVENIENCE
- Height and reach adjustable steering wheel
- Premium car mats
- 3rd row seat with variable shelf
- Speed sensing steering wheel
- 7” supervision cluster and trip computer
- Electrically operated heated and folding heated door mirrors with LED side indicator and puddle lamp B-pillar assist grip
- Auto light control and rain sensing wiper
- Headlight levelling system
- Electric windows front and rear
- Power inverter (115/220v)
- Boot net between tailgate and luggage compartment
- Day and night room mirror
- Glove box light
- Rear 1st seat double folding and reclining (60:40 split)
- Rear 1st seat armrest with cup holder
- Sliding sun-vizor
- ECM interior mirror
CLIMATE AND HEATING
- Front auto air conditioning with dual temp zone
- Auto defog system and air quality sensors
IN-CAR ENTERTAINMENT
- 2” HD navigation and smart audio radio including DAB and RDS
- Rear view camera
- Steering wheel mounted controls
- Bluetooth hands free
- Shark’s fin antenna
- USB charger
SAFETY AND SECURITY
- Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)
- Active Rollover Protection (ARP)
- Hill Descent Control (HDC)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- High Beam Assist (HBA)
- Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
- Electronic parking brake with auto hold
- Dual front airbags with passenger off switch
- Side airbags
- Curtain airbags
- Two stage front seatbelt pre-tensioners
- Rear 1st seat airbag (2) and knee airbag (1)
- Alarm and immobiliser
- Tyre parking direction indicator
- Steering column lock (electronic)
- Dual smart keys
- Front fog lights
EXTERIOR
- Touch sensing door handles
- Rear spoiler with high mounted LED stop lamp
- Roof rails
- New style 18” alloy wheels
- Tyre repair kit
- Front and rear parking sensors
COLOURS
- Interior – black with beige headlining
- Exterior – ICE white limited edition
For full technical specification, please visit; https://media.ssangyonggb.co.uk/models/rexton
SOURCE: SSANGYONG