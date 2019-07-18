Ssangyong Motors launches Cool Rexton Ice

SsangYong Motors UK is delighted to announce a special edition Rexton - the Rexton ICE, available in UK dealerships from mid-July

   July 18, 2019

SsangYong Motors UK is delighted to announce a special edition Rexton – the Rexton ICE, available in UK dealerships from mid-July. The award-winning Rexton, launched back in 2017, offers advances in style, quality, safety and technology for the brand.

This latest model in SsangYong Rexton line-up, boasts Euro 6d emissions and has Adblue. Based on the 19.5MY Rexton ELX specification, it has unique Ice White pearlescent paint and is priced at £34,995 OTR.

Specification

As you would expect from SsangYong’s highly specified yet value for money proposition, the SsangYong Rexton ICE comes fully loaded with a host of other features, including cruise control, 9.2” touchscreen DAB radio with iPod & Bluetooth connectivity with Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto and is packed with safety features;

COMFORT

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat
  • New leather look (TPU) seats
  • Front and first row heated seats
  • Chrome interior door handles
  • Tinted front glass with privacy rear glass
  • Stainless steel door scuff, front and rear
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Heated leather steering wheel

CONVENIENCE

  • Height and reach adjustable steering wheel
  • Premium car mats
  • 3rd row seat with variable shelf
  • Speed sensing steering wheel
  • 7” supervision cluster and trip computer
  • Electrically operated heated and folding heated door mirrors with LED side indicator and puddle lamp B-pillar assist grip
  • Auto light control and rain sensing wiper
  • Headlight levelling system
  • Electric windows front and rear
  • Power inverter (115/220v)
  • Boot net between tailgate and luggage compartment
  • Day and night room mirror
  • Glove box light
  • Rear 1st seat double folding and reclining (60:40 split)
  • Rear 1st seat armrest with cup holder
  • Sliding sun-vizor
  • ECM interior mirror

CLIMATE AND HEATING

  • Front auto air conditioning with dual temp zone
  • Auto defog system and air quality sensors

IN-CAR ENTERTAINMENT

  • 2” HD navigation and smart audio radio including DAB and RDS
  • Rear view camera
  • Steering wheel mounted controls
  • Bluetooth hands free
  • Shark’s fin antenna
  • USB charger

SAFETY AND SECURITY

  • Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
  • Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)
  • Active Rollover Protection (ARP)
  • Hill Descent Control (HDC)
  • Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
  • High Beam Assist (HBA)
  • Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold
  • Dual front airbags with passenger off switch
  • Side airbags
  • Curtain airbags
  • Two stage front seatbelt pre-tensioners
  • Rear 1st seat airbag (2) and knee airbag (1)
  • Alarm and immobiliser
  • Tyre parking direction indicator
  • Steering column lock (electronic)
  • Dual smart keys
  • Front fog lights

EXTERIOR             

  • Touch sensing door handles
  • Rear spoiler with high mounted LED stop lamp
  • Roof rails
  • New style 18” alloy wheels
  • Tyre repair kit
  • Front and rear parking sensors

COLOURS

  • Interior – black with beige headlining
  • Exterior – ICE white limited edition

For full technical specification, please visit; https://media.ssangyonggb.co.uk/models/rexton

SOURCE: SSANGYONG

